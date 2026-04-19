Untold Stories of James Bond Theme Songs: Near Misses and Lost Opportunities

Explore the fascinating history of James Bond theme songs, revealing near misses, rejected demos, and the iconic tracks that almost were. From Johnny Cash's country-tinged ballad to Alice Cooper's rock anthem and ABBA's epic ballad, discover the alternative musical universes of 007.

The iconic James Bond theme music is a significant marker of success for any recording artist, typically reserved for the most popular musicians of the era. A truly great Bond song has the power to encapsulate the essence of the film, evoking the excitement, the allure of the exotic, and the distinctive action that defines the 007 franchise. These memorable melodies are often as integral to the film's identity as the spy himself.

Currently, with the longest gap between James Bond films stretching out, the closest we have to an official new Bond song is Lana Del Rey's title track for a recent video game. This song, crafted by David Arnold who has scored five Bond films, channels the classic Bond ballad style with atmospheric build-up and dramatic brass, sounding like a direct tribute to the legendary Bond themes of the past. Interestingly, this is not Del Rey's first foray into the Bond universe; she previously contributed a track to the Bond game. The history of Bond music is littered with compelling 'what ifs' and near misses, showcasing artists who were almost the voice of 007. One such curious case involves Johnny Cash. Following the immense success of Shirley Bassey's iconic theme for Goldfinger, the Man in Black attempted to pen a theme for the fourth Bond film. While it's unclear if he was officially commissioned, his song was ultimately rejected. Cash's submission, unheard for nearly fifty years until its inclusion on the American Recordings IV album, was a stark departure from the typical Bond sound, leaning heavily into a country western vibe. His lyrics, such as "Thunderball, your fiery breath can burn the coldest man, and who is going to suffer from the power in your hand," and "Somewhere, there is a man who could stop the thing in time, he is known by very few but he’s feared by all in crime," painted a picture far removed from the sophisticated world of Bond, unless one imagined the spy riding into a dusty Old West town. It's a curious hypothetical, imagining Cash's deep baritone over the iconic opening credits. Another notable near miss comes from the production of Thunderball. The song Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, named after the Italian nickname for 007, was initially recorded by Dionne Warwick. However, pressure from United Artists led producers Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman to scrap the song in favor of one that clearly announced the film's title, eventually leading to Tom Jones's powerful rendition of Thunderball. Later, Lulu was considered for a potential end-title song, but according to accounts in Jon Burlingame's book on Bond music, Bassey's vocal performance at the time was deemed not up to par, leading to the song being shelved once more. This decision even resulted in legal action, with Bassey's company suing the producers and attempting to block the film's release. Julie Rogers, while not a household name today, achieved a significant hit in 1964. She was almost selected to sing for Sean Connery's fifth Bond film, having recorded a demo of a song co-written by Barry and Bricusse. However, the songwriters felt they could do better and went back to the drawing board. Similarly, for The Man with the Golden Gun, a creative conflict arose over who would perform the theme. Music supervisor Harry Saltzman advocated for Aretha Franklin, while Cubby Broccoli approached his friend Frank Sinatra. Ultimately, it was Sinatra's daughter, Nancy, fresh off her success with These Boots Are Made for Walkin', who recorded the song. Lulu's rendition of The Man with the Golden Gun is widely considered a disappointment. The film could have featured a vastly different, and potentially more fitting, theme had the producers accepted an alternative submission from Alice Cooper. The shock-rock pioneer later explained that his song arrived a day too late, with the producers having already committed to Lulu. Cooper expressed his regret, recounting how they meticulously studied John Barry's previous Bond scores to craft the perfect theme, and even Christopher Lee, who starred as Scaramanga, lamented the choice of Lulu's song over Cooper's. Cooper's submission, fittingly named The Man with the Golden Gun, was later included on his 1974 album, offering a darker, more sinister take that many believe would have resonated better with the film's tone. For For Your Eyes Only, the film's song, sung by Sheena Easton, is often seen as overly sentimental. This was despite Blondie almost providing a more dramatic alternative. Blondie's song, which reportedly incorporated the distinctive chimes associated with Bond, would have offered a more adventurous soundscape. Debbie Harry later recalled that the filmmakers had initially considered having Blondie perform their own track, but the band ultimately opted to write an original composition. Listening to Blondie's offering now, it certainly feels more contemporary and powerful than the Sheena Easton version, fitting more comfortably within the classic Bond musical tradition. Lastly, the Swedish pop group ABBA was reportedly considered for the theme of GoldenEye, marking Pierce Brosnan's debut as 007. The story, though potentially apocryphal, suggests that their record label, fearing the film's potential failure, withdrew the song from consideration. The ABBA website cites unforeseen events as the reason for its withdrawal. Their submission, a grand, moody ballad featuring a distinctive piano melody, certainly possessed the dramatic qualities suitable for a Bond opening theme, showcasing the band's ability to craft music with an epic scope that could have easily complemented the spy's resurgence in the 1990s. It's another fascinating 'what if' in the rich tapestry of James Bond musical history





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