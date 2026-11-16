Five European Nations Plan Rwanda Deportation Hub for Rejected Asylum Seekers

At least 3,684 asylum seekers have arrived in the Canary Islands while five European nations plan to copy Australia's Pacific Solution by sending rejected refugees to a Rwanda processing centre.

At least 3,684 asylum seekers have arrived in Spain's Canary Islands since Friday, with most landing on the small island of El Hierro. The island has a population of just 11,000 people.

Authorities were so overwhelmed they had trouble keeping up with the arrivals. This means around 17,000 asylum seekers have reached El Hierro so far this year. The sudden influx has reminded Europe of the immense challenge in trying to deter people who are desperate to find a new life in a wealthier country. The surge was smaller than the emergency in Ceuta, another Spanish territory, three months ago.

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About 100,000 people crossed by land and sea from Morocco at the end of July, according to police estimates. Many read social media posts saying they could hop to mainland Spain. Most who crossed into Ceuta have returned to Morocco. The local government estimates 15,000 remain.

The footage from both the Canary Islands and Ceuta suggested that border controls were at breaking point. The Canary Islands are known across Europe as an ideal destination to escape a bleak winter.

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Five European Nations Copy Pacific Solution

However, the recent arrivals have made headlines across Spain and beyond. Five European nations are preparing to copy an old Australian policy known as the Pacific Solution. The nations are Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands. They hope to send asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Africa if they are rejected as refugees.

Their plan for a processing centre in Rwanda has clear parallels with the Australian policy. That policy was devised when John Howard was prime minister in 2001. It was toughened when Tony Abbott took office in 2013. Australian governments chose to send asylum seekers to Manus Island and Nauru to stop the boats.

Rwanda Plan Sparks Controversy Across Europe

The five European nations intend to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda to discourage more arrivals. This is immensely controversial in Europe, where opinions are split on whether to welcome refugees or turn them away. The plan may not work. Denmark raised the idea of sending people to Rwanda as far back as 2021.

The plan never cleared all the legal hurdles. The challenges were made clear when Britain attempted a deal with Rwanda. Even so, the five governments appear determined to sign a new Rwanda deal. They face pressure from voters to toughen their borders.

One key proponent is Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, a Social Democrat. She held power narrowly after national elections in March. She leads a coalition with the Green Left, the Moderates and the Social Liberals. The plan is backed by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, a centrist.

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Coalition Governments Back Rwanda Deal

He leads a coalition with conservatives and Christian democrats. He defeated far-right firebrand Geert Wilders at the ballot box last year. Conservative governments in Austria, Germany and Greece are also behind the plan. All are challenged by far-right parties that want to turn away migrants.

Asylum seeker advocates warn that these deals put lives in danger. Groups such as Amnesty International opposed an Italian operation to send asylum seekers to Albania in 2024 and 2025. That operation stopped only when courts ruled against the government. The number of people applying for asylum in the European Union fell by 27 per cent to 669,365 last year.

This suggests there are ways to control the flow. Only some of these came by sea. Whatever its rhetoric, no European government has found a way to stop the boats. Asylum seekers cross the Mediterranean, the Atlantic or the English Channel.

Spain is yet to resolve this challenge. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has welcomed migrants. His main conservative opponent at the coming election, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, wants tougher borders. Voters will have their say on November 29.

In the meantime, the Rwanda proposal will highlight a risky new path for Europe. The five countries behind the plan may find, like Britain, that they spend a lot of money without fixing their problems. They may also be roundly condemned by human rights groups. But the five governments are acting on orders from impatient voters.

Their other measures have not worked. They will borrow some of the Australian model instead.