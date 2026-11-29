Former ABC presenter Michael Rowland left a now-deleted Instagram comment calling the broadcaster's Victorian state election coverage unwatchable, prompting the ABC to turn off comments on the post.

Former ABC presenter Michael Rowland has called his ex-employer's coverage of the Victorian state election unwatchable in a now-deleted Instagram comment. Rowland, 58, left the scathing remark on ABC Melbourne's Instagram account on Saturday evening.

The comment was first reported by The Australian. The comment read: It pains me to say this, but it was unwatchable. Sorry. The Instagram post he commented on announced the election program would be hosted by high-profile presenters David Speers, who leads the ABC's Insiders program, and Patricia Karvelas, who helmed RN Breakfast until 2025 and now hosts Afternoon Briefing.

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ABC Turns Off Instagram Comments

The broadcast also featured Labor deputy Gabrielle Williams and former opposition leader John Pesutto. All comments on the post, including Rowland's, have since been hidden, and the ABC turned off the commenting feature. An ABC spokesperson declined to comment on Rowland's remark but said it was standard practice to disable comments when no one is available to moderate them. On Instagram, if you turn off comments, the comments disappear from public viewing, the spokesperson said.

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Rowland declined to comment to this masthead, but told The Australian his comment was borne out of frustration as a humble ABC viewer. He added he was already in trouble with his wife for saying the quiet part out loud, so he would not be adding to it. Rowland announced his departure from the ABC earlier this year after a 39-year career with the national broadcaster.

He helmed ABC TV's News Breakfast program for 15 years before leaving the role in December 2024. In an Instagram post in February, Rowland said it was not easy walking away from his professional home of decades, but it was the right decision for him and his family. I am tremendously grateful for the opportunities the ABC has given me, he said in the post.

Rowland Plans Future After ABC Departure

He added he was keen to move on to the next stage, spending more time with friends and family. Rowland also noted at the time that his wife had been unwell in the year leading up to his departure. He said he wanted to move at a gentler pace, working casually or part-time for the immediate future.

Pollster Tony Barry, who was a panellist for this year's Victorian election coverage, previously called the broadcaster's coverage of the 2025 federal election beyond woeful, just six hours of shallow analysis. He also said they should burn the ABC down to the ground and then salt the earth under it. Karvelas and Speers declined to comment. The Business Briefing newsletter delivers major stories, exclusive coverage and expert opinion.