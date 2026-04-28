Urgent Search Continues for Missing Five-Year-Old Girl in Alice Springs

Police intensify efforts to locate Sharon Granites, believed to have been abducted by a recently released prisoner, as a massive search operation enters its third day in Alice Springs.

A young girl believed to have been abducted was last seen moments before her disappearance holding hands with a man recently released from prison. The search for five-year-old Sharon Granites entered its third day on Tuesday, with police revealing new details about the case.

Sharon was reported missing from her home on Marshall Ct in Old Timers Camp, Alice Springs, about 1.35am on Sunday. She was last seen by family when she was put to bed around 11.30pm on Saturday. NT Police have identified 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis as a person of interest, as he was seen holding Sharon’s hand shortly before she vanished. Police were called to the town camp that evening, where Lewis was captured on bodycam footage.

Acting Commissioner Peter Malley stated that Lewis may have consumed alcohol and was likely under the influence at the time. Acting Commander Mark Grieve told media on Monday that police suspect the young girl was abducted and are urgently seeking to speak with Lewis. Lewis is understood to have been staying at the home where Sharon disappeared, making him one of the few people in Old Timers Camp at the time who has not made themselves known to police.

Malley emphasized that while police believe Sharon is still alive, the urgency of the search is critical. He noted that as time passes, the chances of finding her alive diminish, prompting a massive mobilization of resources in Alice Springs. The Australian Defence Force, major crime unit, and fugitive task force have joined NT Police in the search, alongside Aboriginal trackers and about 60 volunteers.

Helicopters, drones, dog units, horses, motorcycles, and all-terrain vehicles have been deployed in the operation, which Malley described as one of the biggest investigations in recent times. Lewis was recently released from prison after serving an 18-month sentence for serious violence-related offenses. Grieve clarified that Lewis’s prior offending was not related to children, and he is not believed to be closely related to Sharon or her family.

However, his disappearance around the same time as Sharon’s has raised suspicions, and police are eager to question him. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed hope for a safe outcome, thanking police and volunteers for their efforts. He acknowledged the heartbreak the situation has caused, stating that everyone hopes for Sharon’s safe return. Northern Territory senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price echoed these sentiments, urging the community to come forward with any information that could help locate Sharon.

Police have released images of Sharon and Lewis, describing her last seen wearing a dark blue, short-sleeve T-shirt with white ring stripes around the neck and sleeves, and black boxer-style underwear. Anyone with information about Sharon’s whereabouts or Lewis is urged to contact police immediately





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