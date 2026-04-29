Urgent Shelter Warning Issued as Grass Fire Threatens Northern Tablelands Homes

The Rural Fire Service has issued an emergency warning for residents near a rapidly spreading grass fire in the Northern Tablelands, advising them to seek shelter immediately as the blaze threatens homes and spreads under strong winds.

Residents in the vicinity of a rapidly spreading grass fire on the Northern Tablelands have been issued an urgent warning by the Rural Fire Service (RFS), advising that it is too late to evacuate and urging them to take immediate shelter.

The fire, which has already consumed approximately 19 hectares, is burning near homes in the Burial Ground Gully area, west of Uralla, between Armidale and Tamworth. The RFS has identified Leece Road, Quartz Gully Road, and Wilkens Street as high-risk zones, with residents in these areas facing imminent danger. The blaze is moving westward, fueled by strong east and north-easterly winds, which are also carrying embers ahead of the main fire front, increasing the risk of spot fires.

RFS communications officer Victoria Quested confirmed that firefighters are on standby to protect properties if necessary, though she acknowledged the challenging conditions, including wind gusts reaching up to 40 kilometers per hour and dry, heavy grass loads that are accelerating the fire's spread. The situation remains critical, with authorities emphasizing the need for residents to prioritize their safety by seeking shelter as the fire continues to advance under hazardous weather conditions





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Grass Fire Northern Tablelands Rural Fire Service Emergency Warning Shelter

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