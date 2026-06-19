Urska Žigart Suffers Fractured Jaw in Horrific Crash at Tour de Suisse Femmes

Slovenian cyclist Urska Žigart broke her jaw in a high-speed crash during the Tour de Suisse Femmes. Her partner, Tadej Pogačar, abandoned his race start to be by her side.

Slovenian cyclist Urska Žigart sustained a fractured jaw in a severe crash during stage two of the Tour de Suisse Femmes in Locarno. The incident occurred near the end of the race when Žigart, riding at high speed, lost control after encountering a speed bump.

She was thrown from her bike, rolling and sliding across the tarmac before coming to rest motionless on the road. Several other riders subsequently crashed while attempting to avoid her. Medical assessments confirmed the jaw fracture, with no other injuries detected. Her team emphasized that their current priority is her health and recovery, with medical staff evaluating the best course of treatment.

The crash took place in the same location where the men's Tour de Suisse was about to begin. Žigart's partner, Tadej Pogačar, a four-time Tour de France winner, was scheduled to race but immediately left to be with her after learning the news. Pogačar's team manager, Mauro Gianetti, described the emotional impact, noting that while Pogačar went through the motions at the podium, his mind was clearly elsewhere, and he was not in the mood to race.

Gianetti visited Žigart before the start to reassure Pogačar that her injuries, though serious, were not life-threatening, given the high speed of the crash exceeding 50 kilometres per hour. The incident highlights the physical dangers faced by professional cyclists, even in controlled race environments, and the interplay between personal and professional commitments in elite sport





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Cycling Tour De Suisse Femmes Urska Žigart Tadej Pogačar Crash Injury

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