Urzila Carlson on Trauma, Comedy, and Saying No to Naked Pics

South African-born New Zealand comedian Urzila Carlson discusses her challenging childhood, the origins of her humor, and navigating fame while staying true to herself.

Urzila Carlson , the South African-born New Zealand comedian, reflects on her journey to becoming a comedy superstar, detailing how a traumatic childhood shaped her unique brand of humor.

Growing up in 1980s South Africa, Carlson experienced a turbulent upbringing marked by her parents' abusive relationship and eventual divorce. She vividly recalls a harrowing incident where her father, in a fit of rage, hunted his own family with a handgun, an event that led to their rescue by a quick-thinking neighbor.

The divorce itself was scandalous at the time, and Carlson learned early on to deflect uncomfortable questions with dark humor, famously telling a teacher her mother 'really, really wanted to be a widow but my dad wouldn’t drink the poison.

' Carlson’s comedy often draws from these experiences, transforming pain into laughter. She’s become incredibly popular in Australia, appearing on shows like 'Have You Been Paying Attention?

' and 'Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee,' and holding the record for most tickets sold at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Her international success includes appearances on 'QI' and 'Taskmaster,' and she has a new stand-up show, 'Fatty on a Yacht,' and a sitcom with Nazeem Hussain in development. Despite her growing fame, Carlson remains firmly rooted in West Auckland, New Zealand, a place she affectionately calls 'Bogan Central,' and has convinced her mother and sister to join her there.

She’s a devoted mother to two children and recently allowed her 13-year-old daughter to experience her stand-up routines, playfully warning her daughter and her friends that she would 'destroy' them if they asked to be roasted. Beyond the stage, Carlson navigates the challenges of fame, including unwanted advances from fans. She candidly shares stories of explicit messages she receives and her firm, humorous responses, often telling senders she 'doesn’t need to see you naked.

' Her upbringing instilled a resilience and a pragmatic approach to life. Carlson’s early life was characterized by financial hardship and responsibility, as her mother worked tirelessly to provide for the family after the divorce. This fostered a sense of independence and resourcefulness that continues to define her. She remembers a time when she and her siblings were largely responsible for running the household, developing a maturity beyond their years.

Carlson’s story is a testament to the power of humor as a coping mechanism and the enduring strength of family bonds, even in the face of adversity





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