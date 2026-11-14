US Air Traffic Collapse Before Thanksgiving Travel Surge

US airlines face massive disruptions before Thanksgiving as a nationwide grounding affects nearly 29 million passengers due to FAA system failures.

US air travelers are bracing for severe disruptions as they approach the critical Thanksgiving travel period, with industry forecasts predicting nearly 29 million passengers will fly on domestic carriers between November 20 and 30. A major air traffic control communications failure forced authorities to suspend departures across the United States, creating a chaotic backdrop for what is traditionally the busiest travel week of the year. This systemic collapse occurred just days before the holiday rush, compounding stress for millions of families already navigating tight schedules and high demand for flights.

Flight Cancellations and System Mechanics

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that aging routers became overloaded with data, causing inconsistencies in the air traffic control system that necessitated the grounding. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explicitly stated that "it is the old hardware that went down," identifying equipment failure rather than external threats as the root cause. The nationwide shutdown was lifted at 8:15pm Eastern Time on Friday after technicians successfully restored the affected systems, but the aftermath has left thousands of flights cancelled or delayed.

Also read FAA Issues Rare National Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Communication Failure

Airlines and Passenger Compensation Rules

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported that nearly 10,000 flights had been cancelled during the disruption, with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines each accounting for more than 2,200 cancellations and United Airlines responsible for 1,800. Stranded passengers faced long waits, with some aircraft at major airports forced to wait more than five hours for a gate as airlines scrambled to rearrange aircraft and crew schedules. US airlines will not be required to compensate stranded passengers because the disruption was caused by failures in the Federal Aviation Administration's systems rather than the carriers themselves.

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International Impact and Safety Reassurances

The impact extended far beyond US borders, with European aviation authorities asked to suspend US-bound departures during the emergency and airlines in Australia working to clear a backlog of delayed services. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no evidence of a cyber-attack and sought to reassure passengers about the safety of air travel during a period of high anxiety. The grounding marked the longest nationwide shutdown of US flight departures since the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and only the second nationwide groundstop since those attacks, following a computer system failure in January 2023 that halted domestic departures for about 90 minutes.

Future Recovery and Traveler Advice

While officials expect operations to return to normal before the holiday rush, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the process would be gradual and required careful management. The Australian Travel Industry Association warned that disruption to domestic flights within the US could continue for at least 24 hours, advising Australians travelling within the next 72 hours to contact their airline or travel agent if they had not received an update. Travelers are urged to monitor flight status closely as the aviation industry works to clear the significant backlog accumulated during the historic system failure.