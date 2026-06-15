US and Iran Agree to 60-Day Ceasefire, Allowing Oil to Flow Through Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, allowing oil to flow through the Strait of Hormuz again. The agreement may confirm Iran's ability to close the strait at will, making it a choke point for global energy supply.

The US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, allowing oil to flow through the Strait of Hormuz again. However, the nature of the agreement and its impact on the global oil market remain uncertain.

Iran has laid mines in the passage and will clear them, while the US will lift its naval blockade and sanctions on Iranian oil. The toll-free status of the strait will remain for at least 60 days, during which the countries will negotiate the future of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium. Iran has insisted on the release of $24 billion of its frozen assets and the right to impose charges for safe passage through the strait.

The agreement may confirm Iran's ability to close the strait at will, making it a choke point for global energy supply. The Middle East producers have learned a lesson about their vulnerability, and there's already discussion about constructing more pipelines to circumvent the strait. The damaged industry infrastructure will take months to be brought back into full production, and restoring flows to wells and refineries is a delicate and risky process.

The rest of the world, experiencing the worst oil shock in history, will also be changed by the war. Sales of electric vehicles have risen sharply, and the transition to renewable sources of energy has accelerated. The International Energy Agency has forecast a 420,000 barrels a day decline in demand for oil this year. The oil price fell sharply after the deal was announced, but it's unlikely to return to its pre-war levels.

The closure of the strait took more than 1.3 billion barrels of oil out of circulation, and the post-war environment around the strait will never return to its pre-war normalcy





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US And Iran Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Oil Market Global Energy Supply

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