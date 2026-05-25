US and Iran Agree to Deal on Disposing of Highly Enriched Uranium

The US and Iran have agreed in principle to a deal that would include a commitment from Iran to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, but the mechanism for disposal is still being negotiated. The deal does not stipulate a moratorium on enrichment, and the US is willing to begin unfreezing Iranian assets if Iran follows through on its nuclear commitments.

The US and Iran have agreed in principle to a deal that would include a commitment from Iran to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, but the mechanism for disposal is still being negotiated.

The US has repeatedly said Iran must give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which the US and Israel fear could be used to build a nuclear weapon. Iran has resisted, and the two sides have portrayed discussions about the future of the nuclear program and Iran's existing stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in divergent terms. An Iranian woman carries a portrait of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Instead of being toppled, the regime appears to have further entrenched its position following the US-Israeli attack. The US official said the deal does not stipulate a moratorium on enrichment, noting that the issue would be addressed in future talks. In previous negotiation rounds, Washington has sought at least a 20-year commitment from Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signalled on Sunday that the Trump administration was prepared to accept an interim agreement that did not immediately take away Iran's ability to make nuclear weapons. The United States could renew its threats to attack Iran if the negotiations do not bear fruit within two months. Iran had originally baulked at including any agreement on its highly enriched uranium in the initial phases of a deal.

The three Iranian officials, speaking anonymously, told on Saturday that all nuclear matters would be negotiated within 30 to 60 days. It was not clear whether the proposal that the Iranian officials said they had agreed to was the same draft memorandum that Trump posted on Saturday or the one that the US official referred to on Sunday.

Before the United States and Israel began the war against Iran on February 28, the strait was open, and oil and gas shipments flowed freely through the waterway. After the war started, Iran effectively closed the strait by striking commercial ships and halting traffic, causing a spike in energy prices worldwide. In April, the US imposed a naval blockade on Iran's ports and on Iranian-linked ships globally.

Now, Iran is trying to assert its control over the strait by charging for passage. While its navy has sustained heavy losses, Iran still has many smaller craft that it can use to project power across the contested strait. So one big question is whether Iran would reopen the strait. Another is whether the United States would end its blockade.

Iran's effort to formalise and monetise its control over the waterway violates international law and shipping rules, which prohibit charging for safe passage through international waterways, experts say. The Iranian officials said that under the proposed deal, Iran would allow ships to pass through the strait without payment - for now. But, in turn, the US would have to lift its blockade.

On Sunday, Trump signalled that the US could be open to ending its naval blockade of Iranian ports but noted that he had ordered negotiators not to rush to secure an agreement. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, he wrote on social media. Iran wants to recover assets frozen in overseas accounts by long-standing international sanctions.

At this stage, the US is not offering to unfreeze any of Iran's assets, the American official told reporters on Sunday, but they said the US has made clear that it is willing to begin that process if Iran follows through on its nuclear commitments. Trump has criticised former US president Barack Obama, even within the past few weeks, for releasing $US1.7 billion in frozen Iranian assets in 2015 under the deal his administration negotiated that had suspended most of Iran's nuclear activity.

Trump pulled out of that deal in 2018. Iran supports militias around the region. The most powerful among them is Hezbollah in Lebanon





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US And Iran Deal On Disposing Of Highly Enriched Uranium Nuclear Program Iran's Stockpiles Of Highly Enriched Uranium US Naval Blockade

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