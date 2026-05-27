US and Iran Agree to Restore Oil Shipments Through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran and the US have agreed to restore oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz under a draft of a memorandum of understanding. The agreement would see Iran restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the US would withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity and lift a naval blockade.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would be restored under an agreement between Iran and the US, according to a draft obtained by Iranian state TV.

The Strait of Hormuz would reopen and the US Navy's blockade of Iranian ports would end under a draft version of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, Iranian state TV reports claim. Some of the US president's closest allies are warning the plan would cede too much to Iran. Iran's state TV says it has obtained a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States on ending their conflict.

Under the framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the US would withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity and lift a naval blockade. State TV said the framework, which excludes military vessels and envisages Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman, was not yet finalised and that Tehran would take no steps without tangible verification.

It added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution. The emerging US-Iran memorandum stems from indirect talks launched after the war that began in February, with Pakistan playing a central mediating role between Tehran and Washington.

The war erupted after a sharp escalation between Iran and Israel earlier this year, with both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks that disrupted shipping in the Gulf and drew in US military involvement, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. Whether it would seek to introduce tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz post-war, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson denied any plans to charge.

Despite both sides appearing to talk up the prospect of a deal, there also appears to be disagreement over the terms of the agreement. Any deal struck between the US and Iran risks undermining Mr Trump's support, especially if it is seen as giving too many concessions to Tehran.

The US president took to social media on Tuesday to argue that even if Tehran were to offer a complete surrender, the media would paint the end of the conflict as Iran scoring a Masterful and Brilliant Victory. Senators Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas have said parts of working proposals made public seem too favourable to Tehran.

They say the terms too closely resemble the nuclear agreement reached with Iran by Democratic President Barack Obama, which Mr Trump scrapped during his first term. Under the potential deal, as reported by AP citing two regional officials and one senior Trump administration official, Tehran would agree to give up its stockpile of highly-enriched uranium - a key demand of Mr Trump's - in return for sanctions relief.

Iran has 440.9 kilograms of uranium that is enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency





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