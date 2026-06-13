US and Iran Close to Deal to End War and Open Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran are close to a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz. The deal is expected to be finalised within 24 hours and will include provisions for reopening the strait and the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran.

The United States and Iran appear close to a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a deal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East is closer than ever before and expected to be finalised within 24 hours.

The US President Donald Trump said the deal was scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and that the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately. However, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said no signing would occur on Sunday and left the possibility open for the coming days. Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel earlier in the week, threatening to push the region back into a full-scale war. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

The US and Israel fear Iran's nuclear program could lead to an atomic weapon - a main reason their leaders cited for going to war. Tehran has insisted its nuclear efforts are for peaceful purposes. A senior US administration official said the emerging agreement would begin the process of destroying or removing Tehran's highly enriched uranium. The official said the 60-day period after both sides sign the deal would be used to work out technical details for removing the uranium.

The emerging agreement includes provisions for reopening the strait. Iran wants a deal that allows Tehran to charge ships for services rendered when they transit the strait. Iran imposed a toll system during the war, which the US and other nations have said violates international law. Three regional officials said the emerging deal was expected to include the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Iran has insisted that any deal must also include a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel could still act independently toward Iran and that the country would not pull out of the zones it is occupying in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, nor would it withdraw from the northern refugee camps of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

President Donald Trump will meet with US partners in the Middle East at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in France next week, underscoring the outsized role the war in Iran continues to play as European allies grapple with the global economic fallout. The president will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of France, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt as well as India, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters on the upcoming trip on the condition of anonymity.

India and the Middle Eastern countries are not part of the G7. The meeting at Évian-les-Bains from June 15 to June 17 comes at a time of growing tensions between the US and many of its largest economic and security partners





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US And Iran Strait Of Hormuz War In The Middle East Nuclear Program Sanctions On Iran

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