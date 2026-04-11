US and Iran Hold Secret Peace Talks in Pakistan Amid Tensions

Secretive peace negotiations between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, are underway in Islamabad. High-level delegations from both countries, including US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials, have engaged in intense discussions. The talks are marked by fluctuating tensions and emotional undertones, with Pakistan playing a crucial mediating role. Negotiations will continue after a break on Sunday.

Secretive peace negotiations between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have entered a critical phase, with high-level representatives from both sides engaging in intense discussions. The talks, which are being held in Islamabad under tight security, involve key figures from both the US and Iranian administrations.

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US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, former advisor and son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, met with Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi for two hours. The atmosphere of the negotiations appears complex and volatile, underscored by a reported source from the Pakistani mediation team indicating significant shifts in mood and fluctuating tensions throughout the sessions.<\/p>

The first round of talks reportedly saw the temperature rise and fall between the two delegations, reflecting the deep-seated disagreements and historical animosities that are at play. Islamabad, the host city, underwent a complete lockdown with thousands of paramilitary personnel and army troops deployed to ensure the security of the talks. This security measure highlights the sensitivity of the discussions and the potential for disruption by elements opposed to a peaceful resolution.<\/p>

Pakistan's role as a mediator is a significant development, especially considering the nation's previous diplomatic isolation. The transformation into a key intermediary demonstrates a commitment to regional stability and the potential for a new era of dialogue.The Iranian delegation arrived on Friday dressed in black, a visual expression of mourning for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other casualties of the ongoing conflict.<\/p>

This symbolic gesture, coupled with the carrying of shoes and bags purportedly belonging to students killed in a US bombing incident near a military compound, suggests a somber and emotionally charged context to the negotiations. The Iranian government claims the US was responsible for the bombing of the school. The Pentagon has stated the strike is under investigation, with reports from Reuters indicating that military investigators are likely to conclude US responsibility for the incident.<\/p>

This incident, and the strong emotion it provokes, is likely playing a role in the discussions. The pause on the talks for the weekend is allowing both sides to reflect on the progress made so far and regroup before resuming the dialogue. On social media, the Iranian government stated that the talks would continue on Sunday after a break and at Pakistan’s suggestion.<\/p>

The talks are expected to continue with the stated intention of finding common ground and fostering mutual understanding. Sunday’s continuation of the talks is a testament to the perseverance of the negotiators and the willingness of both sides to engage in a difficult and sensitive process. The specifics of the discussions and the areas of agreement and disagreement are currently unknown, with the focus on the search for common ground.<\/p>

The absence of official comments from the Trump administration on the specific issues under negotiation, and on the remaining areas of disagreement, reflects the cautious approach adopted by both sides. The continued mediation by Pakistan, which had previously been an outcast in the international arena, shows a significant commitment to pursuing peace in the region.<\/p>

The security measures and tight control of information during the peace talks underline the significance of the issues being discussed, and the need for discretion while the negotiations proceed. The success of these talks could potentially alter the power dynamics in the Middle East and lead to a more stable future for the region.<\/p>





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