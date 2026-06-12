US and Iran Near Agreement to End War as Regional Powers Broker Deal

The United States and Iran are nearing a tentative agreement to end their recent conflict, according to officials. The deal, brokered by Pakistan with regional support, includes terms for dismantling Iran's nuclear program, ending Iran's funding of terrorist groups, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and phasing out sanctions. However, Israeli objections to Hezbollah's status and Iran's regional proxy network pose significant challenges to finalizing the pact.

The United States and Iran are close to signing an agreement aimed at ending their war, according to three regional officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday.

This development follows a period of intense hostilities that saw direct exchanges of fire between Iran and the United States, as well as Iran and Israel, over three days earlier in the week, raising fears of a full-scale regional conflict. A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, disclosed that the tentative deal includes stringent terms for the removal and complete destruction of Iran's nuclear material, alongside the dismantling of Tehran's entire nuclear program.

Furthermore, the terms reportedly require Iran to cease all funding for designated terrorist organizations. This official emphasized that the agreement is not yet final and that details remain subject to change. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled optimism, posting on the social media platform X that an agreement "has never been closer," though he provided no specifics and acknowledged that a final deal was still pending.

Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump amplified this message by sharing Araghchi's post on his own social media account, a significant gesture given the recent adversarial stance between the two nations. The apparent breakthrough arrives after a fragile ceasefire, established on April 7, halted a war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on February 28.

That conflict had severely disrupted the Middle East, virtually shutting down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf and sending global energy prices soaring. The emerging accord is expected to address several critical issues. Regional officials, who also spoke anonymously, indicated the deal would pave the way for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that Iran had effectively closed.

It also envisions a phased lifting of the extensive economic sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and others, and the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets held overseas. The potential deal is being brokered primarily by Pakistan, under the leadership of its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, with significant backing from key regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President JD Vance voiced cautious support, stating in a social media post that "This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," though he, like others, withheld concrete details. On the Iranian side, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed on state television that international mediators remain active and that the text of a proposed agreement is "mostly finalised.

" The negotiations' sensitivity was underscored by President Trump's contradictory messaging. While signaling progress, he also lashed out on social media, warning Iranian officials: "They better get their act together, and FAST!

" He had previously threatened to escalate attacks and even seize Iran's oil industry if talks stalled. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, which has been instrumental in facilitating dialogue, had no immediate comment on Friday, though spokesperson Tahir Andrabi had stated the day prior that Pakistan remained actively involved.

The core disputes that led to war revolve around Iran's nuclear program, which the U.S. and Israel allege is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon-a claim Tehran vehemently denies, insisting its efforts are entirely peaceful. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz exacerbated the crisis, choking global energy supplies and increasing the cost of food and other essentials worldwide.

In response, the U.S. initiated a naval blockade of Iranian ports from mid-April onward, aiming to strangle Iran's own oil export revenue. The expected deal would resolve these immediate triggers.

However, significant complications arise from the positions of key regional actors who are not direct parties to the U.S.-Iran talks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been explicitly clear, stating Israel is not a party to the negotiations. He claimed to be in "full agreement" with President Trump that Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz further specified Israel's expectations, demanding that any deal must substantially weaken Iran's missile capabilities and its network of regional proxies. Katz issued a stern warning that Israel retains the right to act independently against Iranian targets and declared that Israeli forces would not withdraw from occupied zones in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, or the northern refugee camps of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

These positions directly conflict with a Iranian non-negotiable: that any agreement to end the war must also include a cessation of hostilities between Iran's ally, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu appears determined to pursue the destruction of Hezbollah, a goal that could unravel the U.S.-Iran accord. The path to a final signature remains delicate, requiring final approval from authorities in both Washington and Tehran.

Regional officials anticipate a signing ceremony could occur in the coming days, but the volatile interplay between Israeli actions, Iranian demands, and the complex web of regional mediators means the potential for lasting peace, while closer than at any point in recent months, is not yet guaranteed





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