US and Iran Near Finalizing Nuclear Deal That Could End Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Senior US officials say a memorandum of understanding that would halt Iran's nuclear weapons program, lift sanctions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be signed in Europe within days, pending Tehran's compliance.

A senior United States official told reporters that diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran are now within striking distance of a formal agreement that could bring an end to the three‑month confrontation that began in early 2024.

The tentative deal, which is expected to be signed in Europe within the next few days, would require Iran to renounce any further development or acquisition of nuclear weapons and would trigger the removal of the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, allowing commercial oil shipments to resume their normal routes. In exchange, the United States would consider the phased release of Iranian assets that have been frozen since the imposition of sanctions, but only if Tehran complies fully with the obligations set out in the memorandum of understanding.

The American diplomat emphasized that the benefits are conditional: "If Iran honors its side of the bargain, the outcome will be very positive for them; if they do not, they will receive nothing," he said. According to the official, the draft proposal presented by Iran differs sharply from the U.S. version, offering few concessions on the nuclear issue and on the control of the strategic waterway.

The Iranian leadership, the official added, appears to be framing the document for a domestic audience rather than for genuine diplomatic settlement. While the location of the signing ceremony has not yet been decided, the parties are confident that a mutually acceptable text is now within reach. President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to France next week for the G7 summit, where he is expected to highlight the progress of the talks as a cornerstone of his foreign‑policy agenda.

The U.S. negotiating team, according to the anonymous source, has placed the United States in a "very good spot" even though final details remain to be ironed out. If the memorandum is enacted, it would mandate the systematic dismantling of Iran's nuclear program. Highly enriched uranium, of which intelligence estimates place the stockpile at roughly 408 kilograms, would be destroyed on site and subsequently removed from the country under international supervision.

In return, Iran would see the lifting of key economic pressures: sanctions would be eased, and previously seized assets would be unfrozen. The official stressed that no immediate financial transfers or material gains would accompany the signing itself; the advantages would materialise only after Iran fulfills its commitments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, posting on the social media platform X, asserted that the agreement was "never closer" to finalisation but warned against premature speculation, promising that full details would be disclosed to the public once the text is finalised. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that a definitive, agreed‑upon peace text had been reached, underscoring the regional significance of the potential settlement.

The coming days will determine whether the fragile optimism at the negotiating table can be translated into a durable, verifiable accord that ends the hostilities and restores stability to the Middle East and the global energy market





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