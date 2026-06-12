US and Iran Near Historic Agreement to End Conflict, Reopen Hormuz, and Dismantle Nuclear Program

The United States and Iran are on the brink of a landmark deal to end their war, involving the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and phased sanctions relief, as mediated by Pakistan and regional powers.

The United States and Iran are on the verge of finalizing a comprehensive agreement intended to end their ongoing conflict, as reported by three regional officials to the Associated Press on Friday.

This development follows a period of intense military exchanges between Iran and the US and Israel earlier in the week, which had heightened fears of a return to full-scale war in the Middle East. A senior US official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the talks, revealed that the tentative deal includes stringent terms for the removal and destruction of Iran's nuclear material, as well as the dismantling of Tehran's entire nuclear program.

Additionally, Iran is expected to agree to halt funding for terrorist groups as part of the accord. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amplified optimism by posting on X that an agreement "has never been closer," though he noted a final deal was still pending. President Donald Trump shared Araghchi's post, signaling a surprising level of public alignment between the two former adversaries.

The war, which began with coordinated US and Israeli actions on February 28, had severely disrupted global energy supplies by virtually halting oil and natural gas shipments through the Persian Gulf, though a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7. The emerging diplomatic solution is projected to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, phase out sanctions on Iran, and release billions in frozen Iranian assets, according to the regional officials.

Vice President JD Vance echoed this sentiment on social media, stating the deal "has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," albeit without specifics. Meanwhile, Trump has oscillated between praising progress and threatening escalation, including seizing Iran's oil assets, while also urging Iranian officials to "get their act together, and FAST!

" Iran's nuclear ambitions have been a central flashpoint, with the US and Israel insisting the program aims for atomic weapon capability-a justification for the war-while Tehran maintains its efforts are purely peaceful. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has choked global energy flows, inflated fuel prices, and raised costs of essentials worldwide. In response, the US has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports since mid-April to constrain Iran's oil exports.

A signing ceremony is anticipated within days pending final approvals in Washington and Tehran. Pakistan, under the leadership of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, is leading mediation efforts with backing from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei indicated the deal text is "mostly finalised.

" However, Israel, though not a party to the negotiations, has voiced strong conditions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized alignment with Trump on preventing Iranian nuclear weapons, while Defense Minister Israel Katz stressed the need to curtail Iran's missile program and proxy network, warning Israel could act independently and would not withdraw from occupied zones in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, or the West Bank.

Iran stipulates that any peace must include an end to fighting between its ally Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon, a demand that complicates talks as Netanyahu seeks to eliminate the militant group. The delicate diplomacy thus balances multiple regional powers and conflicting objectives, with the potential to reshape the Middle East's security and economic landscape if it holds





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US Iran Deal Nuclear Program Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Relief Middle East Peace

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