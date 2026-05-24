US and Iran Reach Close to Deal to End War and Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran are close to reaching a deal that could end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to regional officials. The deal would also see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and could include sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds.

The US and Iran are close to reaching a deal that could end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to regional officials.

The deal would also see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and could include sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds. However, experts say it could take several weeks or even months for shipping and prices to recover once the strait reopens, as the US has blockaded Iranian ports for over a month. President Trump has warned representatives not to rush into a deal, but regional officials say the US is making progress





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Iran Strait Of Hormuz War Nuclear Enrichment Uranium Sanctions Deal Blockades Shipping Prices Fuel Energy Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran submits revised proposal, Trump says ceasefire 'a lot closer'Iran and Pakistan submit a revised proposal ‌to the United States ‌to end the war and ‌reopen the Strait ‌of Hormuz, with a response from Donald Trump expected by Sunday.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump Announces Deal to End Iran War, Open Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the war in Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, following intense speculation and public pleas from prominent Washington war hawks to reject the peace plan and resume bombing. The apparent breakthrough came after Trump cancelled a planned trip to his New Jersey golf club and attended his son’s wedding instead.

Read more »

Trump says deal with Iran 'largely negotiated', but Iran disputes Hormuz claimTrump did not say what else would be included in an agreement, saying details 'will be announced shortly'.

Read more »

Middle East crisis live: fate of strait of Hormuz hangs in balance as Trump claims Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’US president says strait will be opened as part of the deal, but Iran’s influential Fars news agency reports that vital waterway would remain under Iranian control

Read more »