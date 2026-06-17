US and Iran Reach Draft Ceasefire and Strait Reopening Deal

A leaked draft memorandum of understanding details a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, including the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a $300 billion economic recovery plan for Tehran, pending further nuclear negotiations.

A draft memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran outlines a comprehensive ceasefire and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The 14-point document, obtained by CNN from a U.S. official and corroborated by diplomatic sources at the G7 summit, details immediate steps to end hostilities and restore economic activity.

Among its key provisions, the agreement calls for a permanent cessation of all military actions, the removal of naval blockades, and the resumption of normal shipping traffic through the Strait within 30 days. Iran commits to clearing mines and addressing technical obstacles to facilitate the movement of merchant vessels. The United States pledges to withdraw forces from surrounding regions within the same timeframe.

In return, the U.S. and its regional partners would establish a massive $300 billion rehabilitation and economic development fund for Iran, contingent on Tehran meeting future nuclear-related commitments. The text also includes a firm commitment from Iran that it will never produce a nuclear weapon, though it notably lacks specifics regarding the disposition of Iran's existing stockpiles of highly enriched uranium. The agreement is framed as a political document intended to pave the way for a more detailed final treaty.

The Trump administration has downplayed the memo's legal standing, suggesting it does not capture secret side agreements on Iran's nuclear future. This draft is scheduled for formal signing in Switzerland on Friday, which would initiate a 60-day negotiation period to finalize the terms.

However, with both governments maintaining secrecy around the precise language and technical details still being finalized, the leaked draft may not reflect the final, official version. The White House has already stated the circulating text is not the actual memorandum, while Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency has dismissed leaked versions as inaccurate. The deal represents a significant, if fragile, breakthrough after prolonged tensions, aiming to de-escalate a conflict that has drawn in allies across the Middle East, including Lebanon.

Its implementation hinges on the complex disentanglement of military forces, the lifting of extensive U.S. and UN sanctions, and the creation of a robust financing mechanism for Iran's reconstruction. The successful conclusion of the 60-day talks will determine whether this temporary ceasefire transforms into a lasting peace and a normalized economic relationship between the two long-standing adversaries





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