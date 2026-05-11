US and Iran reach impasse in negotiations to end the war; UN warns of famine from fertiliser shortage

The text discusses the stalemate in negotiations between the United States and Iran, regarding the end of the war, and the UN's concern about the shortage of fertilizers flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially leading to a food crisis.

The UN has warned tens of millions could face hunger and famine if fertiliser is not allowed through the Strait of Hormuz soon. Iran and the United States have reached a deadlock in negotiations to end the war after both sides rejected the terms of talks.

US President Donald Trump says he's aiming for 'complete victory' as Iran demands the end of a US blockade of its ports and the release of its frozen assets. The boss of Saudi oil giant Aramco has warned the energy crisis will likely continue into 2027 if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened to commercial shipping in the coming weeks as the UN warns of famine.

Iran and the United States have reached an impasse in negotiations to end the war, dashing hopes of a quick deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. Iran has demanded the end of a US blockade of its ports and the release of its frozen assets after US President Donald Trump rejected their terms for negotiations on ending the war.

US President Donald Trump said he was still aiming for 'complete victory' in the war against Iran amid growing pressure to reach a peace deal. Iran's foreign ministry said it had called for an end to the US naval blockade and to the war 'across the region' -- implying a halt to Israel's strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran wanted the 'release of assets belonging to the Iranian people, which have for years been unjustly trapped in foreign banks'. The sharp exchange of messages between the US and Iran sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a return to open conflict in the Gulf. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose nearly 2 per cent to above US $103.

The chief executive and president of Saudi oil giant Aramco, Amin Nasser, said the energy supply shock caused by the Iran war had been 'the largest the world has ever experienced'. Replacing the article, paragraph number, or the entire title as appropriate. Logs all changes





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