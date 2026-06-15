US and Iran Reach Peace Deal, European Leaders Warn Against Nuclear Acquisition

The United States and Iran have reached an initial peace deal, with the agreement expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday. However, several questions remain unanswered, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran's nuclear program.

Middle East crisis live: US and Iran reach peace deal as European leaders warn Tehran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. Initial peace deal expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday but questions remain over strait of Hormuz, Lebanon conflict and Iran's nuclear program.

Vessels at the strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, 14 June, 2026, a day before the US and Iran reached an initial peace deal. It's been an eventful day, with the most substantial development we have seen so far in reaching a peace deal. The tentative agreement comes more than three months after the US and Israel launched strikes Iran. But a lot of questions remain.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East, with the US and Iran agreeing to a tentative deal to end the war. There are still many details to be ironed out after an MoU is expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday, although many critical questions and details, including the reopening of the strait of Hormuz, and the future of Iran's nuclear program, remain unanswered.

The US confirmed the deal, writing: The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! Trump subsequently said the Great Deal would bring peace and security to the region and claimed the strait of Hormuz would be reopened. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace, he said in a post on Truth Social.

With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! However, how the strait of Hormuz will be managed seems uncertain, with Iran's state media Mehr saying that an MoU expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday stipulates that it will be carried out under Republican senator Lindsey Graham have expressed concern.

Leaders in Europe, Japan, and Australia have welcomed the deal. Asian markets have responded positively to news, with benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul gaining more than 5% early Monday. Oil prices fell more than $3 a barrel





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US And Iran Peace Deal Middle East Crisis Strait Of Hormuz Iran's Nuclear Program European Leaders' Warning

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