US and Iran reach peace deal to end Middle East war, oil prices plummet

A US-Iran peace agreement has been announced, ending their Middle East war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have plummeted in response.

Oil prices have plummeted after a US-Iran peace agreement to end their Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz was announced. An interim deal struck to end the US and Iran's war in the Middle East has sent oil prices tumbling.

A memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed in Switzerland on June 19. Brent crude futures fell 4 per cent in early trading on Monday while stock markets in Asia jumped. Following the news of the preliminary pact, Brent crude futures fell 4 per cent in early trading on Monday.

We see Brent oil futures falling to $80 by the end of the year assuming the strait does not close again, said Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy analyst at CBA. Our forecast implicitly assumes that oil and refined product exports can resume quickly through the Strait of Hormuz, but this view carries considerable uncertainty tied to the damage to oil and refinery assets.

It comes after President Trump said he had authorised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for global oil and gas supplies that Iran, and then the US, had effectively shut down for months. I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade, President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has declared a deal to end the US-Iran war in the Middle East is now complete. In a later post to on the platform, the US President said the Strait would reopen once the peace deal was signed. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World, he wrote.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has served as a mediator, also said a deal had been struck early on Monday local time. Mr Sharif said in a post on X that the pact called for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. In a statement, the secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting on Monday night.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, including sanctions relief for Iran. Thousands of people have been killed, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, since US and Israeli forces first attacked Iran on February 28. Iran has struck Israel and Gulf states hosting US bases and has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up global energy prices. US forces have blocked Iranian ports in response





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