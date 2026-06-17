US and Iran Sign Groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding to End Hostilities and Negotiate Final Deal

The United States and Iran have agreed to a joint Memorandum of Understanding that immediately halts all military actions, sets a 60-day timeline for a final comprehensive agreement, and outlines steps for sanctions relief, naval blockade removal, and nuclear limitations. The deal includes a $300 billion reconstruction plan for Iran and commitments to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached a joint Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ), marking a significant diplomatic development aimed at de-escalating tensions and establishing a framework for a final comprehensive agreement.

The text was officially conveyed by senior U.S. officials during a press briefing. In this MOU, both nations commit to an immediate and permanent cessation of all military operations against each other, including those conducted by their allies, particularly in Lebanon. They further pledge to uphold each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, agreeing to refrain from interference in internal affairs.

The MOU sets a strict timeline for negotiations, requiring a final deal to be negotiated and finalized within 60 days, with the possibility of extension by mutual consent. A key immediate provision demands the United States lift its naval blockade of Iran entirely within 30 days, while simultaneously, Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman for an initial 60-day period, addressing technical and demining challenges to fully open the routes within a month.

Iran also commits to engaging with Oman and other littoral states on the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law. On the economic front, the U.S. pledges to collaborate with regional partners to create a $300 billion reconstruction and development plan for Iran, with implementation mechanisms to be finalized in the final deal, including the necessary licensing and financial permissions.

Crucially, the United States agrees to terminate all sanctions-both unilateral and those stemming from UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions-according to an agreed schedule within the final deal. Both sides acknowledge the critical importance of sanctions relief and vow to prioritize these negotiations. Regarding nuclear issues, Iran reaffirms it will not pursue nuclear weapons.

The parties agree to resolve the disposition of enriched uranium stockpiles through a mutually agreed mechanism, likely involving on-site back-blending under IAEA supervision, and will discuss enrichment levels and other nuclear needs based on a satisfactory framework. Pending the final agreement, both nations agree to maintain the status quo: Iran will keep its nuclear program at current levels, and the U.S. will impose no new sanctions or deploy additional regional forces.

This MOU represents a preliminary but substantial step toward a lasting normalization of relations, addressing security, economic, and nuclear concerns through structured diplomacy





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US-Iran Relations MOU Diplomacy Sanctions Relief Nuclear Deal Lebanon Ceasefire Naval Blockade Hormuz Strait Reconstruction Funding Regional Security

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