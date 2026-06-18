US and Iran Sign Historic MOU to End War and Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran have signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Key provisions include a 60-day toll-free period, a $300 billion reconstruction fund, and commitments on nuclear non-proliferation and Lebanon.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the presidents of the United States and Iran have officially signed a memorandum of understanding ( MOU ) aimed at ending their protracted conflict and reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement, initially scheduled for an official ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, was signed earlier after intense negotiations. In a briefing with journalists, a senior US official read the full text of the 14-point document, which outlines key provisions for de-escalation and future negotiations. The MOU stipulates that the Strait of Hormuz will remain toll-free for an initial 60-day period, though it leaves open the possibility of future tolls.

However, US officials expressed confidence that tolls would not be imposed permanently. The agreement also establishes a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, with American officials clarifying that the US will not contribute financially. Iran reaffirmed its commitment to refrain from procuring or developing nuclear weapons, but the most contentious issues, including the handling of its enriched uranium stockpiles, have been deferred to final negotiations.

The White House released the terms following days of speculation and leaks, with President Donald Trump using a press conference in France to defend the deal and dismiss critics. He confirmed that Israel had received a copy of the agreement, despite Israeli media reports that its request for visibility was rejected.

The first paragraph of the deal outlines an immediate and permanent end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, a key demand from Iran due to its support for Hezbollah. Israel has expressed frustration, worried it may be forced to yield to the group, which has been launching attacks on northern Israeli communities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that Israeli troops would remain in southern Lebanon as long as necessary, maintaining a buffer zone.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi demanded a full withdrawal of Israeli forces. The White House text states that the US, Iran, and allies must ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon, addressing the issue of occupation. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues. A White House official remarked that Iran must rein in Hezbollah.

The management of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, described by Trump as nuclear dust, has been a major point of debate. The MOU now includes a requirement to down-blend the stockpile, diluting it to a level unsuitable for weapons, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. This is hailed as a major win for the US. Specifics of timing and custody will be negotiated during the 60-day ceasefire period.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran would begin charging fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz after the initial truce. The released text explicitly states no charge for 60 days only, contradicting US demands for permanent toll-free access. The agreement also mandates that Iran discuss ongoing management of the strait with Oman and other Persian Gulf states.

A senior official acknowledged that Iran will likely assert its rights aggressively, but Gulf states will resist any arrangement that does not allow toll-free access for themselves and their industries. This landmark MOU marks a pivotal step toward resolving one of the region's most volatile conflicts, though many details remain to be finalized in the coming weeks





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