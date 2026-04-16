US Announces 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire, Extension Tied to Peace Progress

The US State Department has confirmed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, set to begin today. The truce, brokered in Washington, can be extended if progress is made towards a lasting peace agreement and Lebanon demonstrates its sovereignty. The agreement allows Israel to defend itself against attacks while restricting offensive operations against Lebanese targets. Hezbollah has warned of retaliation for any Israeli strikes.

A significant diplomatic breakthrough has been announced, with the United States State Department confirming the details of a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon . This cessation of hostilities is slated to commence today at 7:00 AM AEST. The agreement, brokered following extensive talks in Washington this week, carries the potential for extension.

This extension hinges on tangible progress being made towards a comprehensive and enduring peace settlement. Furthermore, a crucial condition for prolonging the ceasefire is Lebanon's demonstrable capacity to effectively assert its sovereignty over its territory and internal affairs. The US State Department emphasized that this commitment from Lebanon is a key factor in the potential continuation of the truce.

It is imperative to clarify that the conflict has not been a direct engagement between the Israeli state and the Lebanese state. Instead, the hostilities have primarily involved Israel and the Iranian-backed militant organization, Hezbollah, which operates from within Lebanese territory. This distinction is vital for understanding the nuances of the agreement.

The statement, which the US asserts has the buy-in of both Israel and Lebanon, includes a critical provision that allows Israel the inherent right to defend itself. This right can be exercised at any time and in response to planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks originating from Lebanese territory. This clause underscores Israel's security concerns and its perceived need for a defensive posture.

However, this right is balanced by strict limitations on Israeli offensive actions. Outside of situations directly involving self-defense against immediate threats, Israel has committed to refraining from any offensive military operations targeting Lebanese soil. This prohibition explicitly includes all Lebanese targets, encompassing civilian infrastructure, military installations, and other state-affiliated entities.

The international community is closely observing the unfolding of this ceasefire. The pronouncements from the State Department suggest a delicate balance of interests and a determined effort to de-escalate tensions in the region. The success of this initial 10-day period will undoubtedly be a barometer for the broader prospects of peace.

Hezbollah, on its part, has publicly stated its intention to retaliate against any Israeli strikes, a declaration that introduces a layer of complexity and potential for renewed escalation if not managed carefully.

The commitment to a lasting peace agreement necessitates addressing the root causes of the conflict and fostering a stable environment where Lebanese sovereignty is respected and security concerns for all parties are adequately addressed. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether this ceasefire can pave the way for sustained dialogue and a more peaceful future for the region, moving beyond the immediate cessation of hostilities





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Hezbollah US State Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Facilitates Talks Between Israel and Lebanon Amidst Escalating ConflictThe United States is facilitating discussions between Israel and Lebanon aimed at addressing long-term security concerns and seeking a resolution to their decades-long conflict. The talks, marked by ongoing clashes and Hezbollah opposition, represent a significant step, despite inherent complexities and opposing viewpoints. The discussions involve the US and other countries' ambassadors and occur amid a humanitarian crisis. The recent escalation of the conflict, the objectives, and the involvement of different political groups are all explored.

Read more »

Lebanon and Israel Begin Direct Talks in Historic Diplomatic Push Amidst Regional TensionsDirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, mediated by the US, mark the first high-level talks in decades. The discussions, taking place amidst ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah and concerns about regional stability, aim to address long-standing issues and potentially pave the way for a lasting peace. However, the talks face immediate opposition from Hezbollah and the complex interplay of regional interests.

Read more »

Israel, Lebanon agree Hezbollah must go: ‘United in liberating Lebanon’Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday agreed that Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon must give up power and disarm, officials said.

Read more »

Trump Announces 10-Day Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Amidst UncertaintyUS President Donald Trump has declared a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, a move seen as a potential step toward broader de-escalation with Iran. However, questions linger about its practical application, as the conflict is with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, not the Lebanese state.

Read more »

Trump Announces 10-Day Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon Amidst Iran TensionsUS President Donald Trump has declared a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a move he frames as a step towards broader de-escalation with Iran. However, the practical implementation remains uncertain as the conflict primarily involves Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization, rather than the Lebanese state itself. The ceasefire is set to commence at 5pm Washington time on Thursday, following discussions between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Read more »

Israel and Lebanon Agree to 10-Day Ceasefire Announced by TrumpUS President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, potentially paving the way for de-escalation in the broader conflict involving Iran. The specifics of the ceasefire's implementation remain unclear, as Israel's conflict is with the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, not the Lebanese state. The announcement followed calls between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Lebanese President Aoun.

Read more »