The US Army detonated its entire stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant after the chemical crystallised and became unstable. Early monitoring found no airborne lead, but testing continues amid concerns about contaminated farms and water.

The US Army has destroyed America's entire stockpile of lead azide, a toxic bomb-making material, in a controlled explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

The detonation took place at 9am local time on Wednesday after a public outcry and three changes to the planned date. All 4.5 metric tonnes of lead azide, a total of 68 barrels, were successfully destroyed, Major General Eric Shirley said. The risk to surrounding communities was reduced as close to zero as it is absolutely humanly possible, he said.

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Lead Azide Crystallization Risks Prompt Testing

Government agencies still plan more testing in the days and weeks ahead, and independent researchers intend extensive environmental testing of water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds. The stockpile was brought to Iowa from military bases around the country in 2009 and stored in case the military needed it again. During an inspection in March, staff found the chemicals had partially crystallised, making them sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation.

With winter approaching, the Army said the situation was becoming more urgent. Army experts found that alternatives such as thermal treatment and neutralising the drums contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation. The original blast was planned for last Friday, but the Army changed the date three times amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favourable wind, according to court documents.

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Environmental groups sued to halt the plan, but a court ruling on Monday put the detonation back on track. A federal appeals court found the US Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimise the dispersal of lead dust. The explosion was temporarily halted by orders from an appeals court and President Donald Trump before ultimately being allowed to go ahead.

An Associated Press reporter watched and filmed the blasts, along with several bystanders parked on the side of a road less than a mile away and upwind. Following two loud booms about 9am local time, a pair of wispy white plumes rolled high in the air before quickly dissipating. Bystanders laughed and joked about the size of the explosion and smoke. No one was wearing masks or eye protection.

Residents React To Controlled Detonation Blast

Burlington resident Tim Brandt said he wanted to feel the ground shake but instead the detonation reminded him of noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground. It was nothing, he told The AP. It seemed like government put fear in a lot of people over nothing. The wind was expected to carry the plume southwest toward neighbouring Missouri and away from Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River.

President Donald Trump posted on social media that early reports showed the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle, along with the Republican governors of Iowa and Missouri, also said it appeared to be a success and that the explosion was well-contained. Government officials encouraged residents within 8km of the site to evacuate.

Schools not already closed for the Thanksgiving holiday canceled classes, and a gas station near the detonation site posted a note saying it would reopen once it was safe. To contain the blast, earthen barriers were built around a pair of bunkers holding the 68 barrels. The Army set up additional blast barriers, and the materials were surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high. Foam and water were used to tamp down any dust.

The Army released a video of the site before the detonation showing a bunker encased by an earth berm and sand-filled blocks. The detonation was likely to create a plume of lead-laced dust that could travel up to 80 kilometres south-west of the military installation, to the north-east corner of neighbouring Missouri. Lead is a toxic heavy metal that is unsafe at any level and especially dangerous to children and pregnant women.

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Public Health Experts Warn About Lead Exposure

There is no safe level of exposure, said Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a public health professor at the University of Iowa, because lead can inhibit development of the brain and its cognitive abilities. Dr O'Shaughnessy said immediate risks from inhaling lead particles would likely be mitigated if people sheltered from the dust plume as it passed over them.

Nearby towns were voluntarily evacuated ahead of the detonation, and residents in wider affected areas were advised to keep windows and doors closed for 24 to 48 hours afterwards. But he said long-term risks could come from lead dust settling on homes, farms and in the environment, where it would not break down further. Iowa is one of the US biggest farming states, with agriculture estimated to make up about 20 per cent of its economy.

Officials estimated about 350 farms could be impacted by the fallout. Farmers and ranchers worried about protecting their crops and herds. The state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recommended cattle farmers move livestock, feed and equipment to alternate locations or indoors to avoid direct exposure, but acknowledged that in some places that would not be feasible. The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement after the detonation that its air monitors were detecting zero airborne lead throughout the region.

A NASA research aircraft was seen circling the area afterwards. But researchers said the final results are not in yet. Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, said while the early results were promising, samples still needed to determine whether there were any health risks. This should take days to weeks, he said.

Officials Test Air Water And Land Samples

The EPA said it would test air, land and water samples in the coming days and deploy remediation efforts where necessary. Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative director Colin Wellenkamp said the measures seem to have limited the lead dispersal. Our water treatment facilities down the Mississippi River and on the Missouri River in particular will be testing periodically, starting in a few hours, he said. Some residents told Reuters they had gathered their own soil samples for independent testing.

Doug Seyb, a livestock farmer from Donnellson, was still concerned about the accuracy of EPA air monitors. All of these cows are pregnant, and we just cross our fingers that we don't have deformed calves and stillborns, he said. Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington, said: I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon. It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this.

Iowa governor-elect Rob Sand said he was grateful to experts for limiting the lead dispersal, but the lead-up should never have been so chaotic and unclear. Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared, he said. There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did.