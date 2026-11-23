The US Army plans two controlled explosions of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, prompting health warnings about a toxic lead plume and emergency legal maneuvers to proceed.

The US Army has confirmed it will carry out two controlled explosions at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, with just a few days notice.

The Army invoked emergency provisions to avoid a court order that had put its plans on hold. The detonations are rescheduled for November 23 after a brief delay caused by public backlash. The explosions are meant to destroy dozens of old barrels containing degraded lead azide, an explosive used as a detonator. According to the Army, the material has become unstable and poses an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation.

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The Army says intentionally blowing up the barrels is the best option for controlling that risk. The lead azide is in 68 drums weighing about 4440 kilograms.

Health Risks From Lead Plume

However, the detonations are expected to release a large plume of lead particles, and lead is a neurotoxin. The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is in Middletown, a town of about 360 residents in south-east Iowa. People and farms would be in the path of the plume as the wind blows it for kilometres. A federal appeals court separately paused the Armys emergency Environmental Protection Agency permit for the detonations after two groups sued.

The US Justice Department argued that the permit was not necessary and intended to carry out the detonations by November 24. The Army had considered having people handle the explosives but later cancelled the contract, citing safety concerns. Having people handle the explosives increased the risk of accidental detonation, the Army said in documents.

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The Iowa base plays a critical role in the nations defence as the main facility for loading explosives into artillery and mortar shells used by the Pentagon. Patrick OShaughnessy, a professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, explained the risks people in the region would face. OShaughnessy is part of a team scrambling to have testing in place when the Army carries out its detonation plan.

If you picture a dust plume, it carries particulate matter that can get into the lungs as you breathe, OShaughnessy said. In this case, we are talking about small particles that contain lead, which is toxic to humans and pets. Those particles will settle over the area downwind of the detonation site.

First, it is air pollution. If you are outside, you can inhale those particles.

Then it becomes surface pollution. The lead dust can get on your hands and into your body. The big concern there is for young children. If you think about two-year-olds, they put everything in their mouths.

Lead is easily absorbed by the body. It gets into the bloodstream and it can cause harm to just about every major organ in our bodies, including the nervous system and the brain. It tends to hide out in bones and teeth, where it can leach out and cause harm. Studies have shown lead exposure is a major concern for pregnant women with developing fetuses.

In young children, lead exposure can slow their brain development. Longstanding results from studies have demonstrated a reduction in IQ in children with chronic lead exposure, such as from lead-based paint in old houses. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no safe level of lead in the body. That is a pretty strong statement.

Wind Conditions Affect Plume Spread

Where this plume travels and how far depends primarily on the wind speed and direction in the hours after the explosions. We have a sense of what happens from studying pollution from smokestacks. Chimneys are tall for a reason. They eject the pollutants high into the atmosphere so the pollutants dilute as they drift downwind.

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In this case, instead of a steady stream coming out of the smokestack, it is going to be a big puff that will literally create a cloud. That cloud will rise and start dissipating as it is diluted in the air. It will become invisible at some point, but that does not mean the lead is not there.

If the Army had blown up those storage containers on November 20, as initially planned, the forecast was for a fairly strong 15-mile-per-hour surface wind. The plume would have mostly diluted by the time it reached I-80, which is where I am sitting, about 80 miles to the north. If the Army goes through with its rescheduled plan on November 23, the preliminary forecast is for much slower wind blowing toward the south-southeast.

Slower wind means the plume would affect a smaller area, but people there would experience a higher concentration of lead as it slowly floats by. That may mean fewer people are affected, but the exposure could be more intense. We will not know exactly what people will experience until it happens. Honestly, I would find a way to get out of the area for the day, OShaughnessy said.

Precautions For Residents Near Plant

If you cannot leave, the Army has a list of precautions that people should take, and I think those are good recommendations. The Army is advising people near the plant to vacate their homes during the detonation and others to shelter in place. That means staying indoors and closing all your doors and windows. If you can, shut off the furnace.

It pulls in air that could be contaminated as the plume travels through an area. Within a few hours, the plume will have dissipated or moved on. But that does not mean the lead disappears. It falls to the ground, meaning you and your pets can still get it on you.

After the plume dissipates, the Army suggests getting a hose and spraying down window sills, cars, any horizontal surfaces where the dust can accumulate. Car door handles can easily collect and transfer the lead to people. If you have childrens play areas or toys outside, wash those down. Lead is a persistent compound.

There is no way to degrade it. Washing it off surfaces transfers the lead to the soil. At this point in the year, the majority of the crops have been harvested, so there is less risk of lead settling on plants in farm fields.

Scientific Testing Of Lead Exposure

However, some dairy farmers are concerned about their cows getting into lead that settles on grass. My colleagues and I will be looking at two aspects of potential exposure to lead: the airborne dust, which we will collect with instruments during the plume to get the lead concentration, and then dust that settles on surfaces and the ground, which we will collect with gauzelike pads and send to a lab for analysis.