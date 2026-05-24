US-based prediction markets taking bets on Australian elections and Albanese's word choices

US-based 'prediction market' websites are taking tens of thousands of dollars in bets on Australian elections and even specific words the prime minister, while neither site is approved by Australian regulators and do not allow Australian users. Experts say sites can be easily accessed with online VPNs.

US-based prediction market websites are taking bets on Australian elections and even specific words the prime minister, while neither site is approved by Australian regulators and do not allow Australian users.

Experts say sites can be easily accessed with online VPNs. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (Acma) mandated Australian internet service providers block access to Polymarket, after it was deemed to be offering 'gambling services' without a valid licence. Both sites host numerous Australian markets on sport, politics, culture, and the economy. Polymarket took nearly US$500,000 in trading on the winner of the Farrer byelection, while Kalshi took US$98,572.

Kalshi is hosting markets including 'Australia unemployment rate in May', and has US$16,000 traded on 'Who will win the next Australian House election?

' and US$8,400 on the Reserve Bank's cash rate decision in June. Earlier this month, Kalshi hosted a market on which individual words Albanese would say during parliament's question time, with US$13,000 traded on contracts regarding whether or not he would say words including 'Iran', 'TAFE', 'Trump', 'tax cuts', or 'healthcare', among others. Polymarket is hosting markets on RBA decisions or whether Albanese would be 'out as prime minister' by June or December.

Australians are seeking out these products in large numbers and right now that demand is being met entirely by illegal offshore operators outside Australia's laws and protections. In their current form, these platforms create serious integrity risks because the markets can be easily manipulated, particularly when there is little transparency or oversight around how they operate.

A government spokesperson said the forthcoming reforms would extend Acma's powers to block illegal gambling websites, broaden existing bans on advertising, and block transactions to prohibited gambling operators. A spokesperson for Kalshi said the company was committed to operating 'in a regulatory-first manner, including Australia' but there were 'no current plans' to seek approval to operate here.

A spokesperson for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission financial regulator said bets placed on prediction markets were 'high-risk and speculative and pose a significant risk to retail investors', noting no such provider held an Australian market licence. Acma is also monitoring prediction market services but hasn't undertaken formal investigations into other operators at this stage





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Prediction Market Betting Australian Elections Albanese Word Choices US-Based Illegal Offshore Operators Integrity Risks Transparency Oversight Regulation Gambling Services High-Risk Speculative Retail Investors Australian Market Licence Acma Australian Communications And Media Authority Australian Securities And Investments Commissi Responsible Wagering Australia Peak Body For Licensed Gambling Services

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