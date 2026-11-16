NDLEA arrests American athlete Greene Da'monte Khiree at Lagos airport with 32 parcels of marijuana linked to trafficking knowledge.

Greene Da'monte Khiree, a 28-year-old basketball player from Georgia, was detained by Nigeria n authorities at Lagos's main airport last Wednesday after arriving on a flight from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates. The player stated his purpose for visiting Nigeria was to build professional networks for his basketball career, but investigators quickly uncovered evidence suggesting involvement in illicit drug trafficking activities.

Arrest Details and Evidence Found

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported that Greene Da'monte Khiree attempted to leave the airport with only his hand luggage after abandoning two checked-in bags. Security personnel inspected these abandoned bags and discovered 32 parcels of marijuana along with a tracking device. The total weight of the seized cannabis was approximately 75 pounds.

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Investigation and Suspect Background

NDLEA officials stated that evidence recovered from the player's mobile phone indicated knowledge of and direct involvement in drug trafficking activities. Greene Da'monte Khiree is listed on the roster of the Pattani Raptors in the Thai Premier Men's League. A Georgia native, he played college basketball for Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College before representing various teams in Thailand during his semi-professional career.

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Precedents and Regional Impact

This arrest follows high-profile cases involving American athletes in Southeast Asia and beyond. WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Utah State player Jarred Shaw were imprisoned in Russia and Indonesia respectively for marijuana offenses. The situation highlights the strict enforcement of drug laws in Nigeria and neighboring countries against foreigners involved in drug trafficking schemes.