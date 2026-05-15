US-China Relations on Verge of Major Shift

Donald Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing reveals a shift in US-China relations, with the two countries discussing a variety of issues including trade, bilateral relations, and alternative sources of rare earths. The Iran war and supply chain issues also come into play in this shift, as both US and China are reluctant to act as mediator but cautious not to expend their assets and leverage.

Donald Trump meets with Xi Jinping on Friday during an official visit aimed at discussing trade and bilateral relations between the two countries. The US hopes to establish alternative sources of rare earths and make progress in "de-risking" supply chains , while China seeks more time to surpass the US on economic, technological, and security fronts.

Their handling of the Iran war is also revealing, with both sides showing reluctance to act as mediator, careful not to expend assets or leverage. The world watches as the two great powers play the waiting game





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trade Foreign Relations US-China Relations Bilateral Relations Trade Rare Earths Iran War Supply Chains Xi Jinping Donald Trump China Policy China-US Relationship John Bolton Chen Yixin Deng Xiaoping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump, Xi meet in Beijing; Xi's ominous warning over 'most important' issue in US-China relationsThe headline of the news text is 'Trump, Xi meet in Beijing; Xi's ominous warning over 'most important' issue in US-China relations'. The summary is a brief overview of the main points of the news text. The category could be 'Politics' or 'International Relations' as it deals with the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The keywords are 'Trump', 'Xi', 'Beijing', 'Iran', 'Taiwan', 'trade', 'US Senate', 'US Federal Reserve', 'China-US economic and trade relations', 'mutual benefit', 'win-win cooperation', 'tariffs', 'Taiwan issue'.

Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping Warns US President Trump Over Taiwan Amid US-China SummitChinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a major warning to US President Donald Trump over Taiwan amid talks between the leaders in Beijing. President Trump is in China for a two-day summit that began on Thursday, when a pomp-filled reception was held at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Following the opening ceremony, President Xi opened the summit by telling President Trump that stable relations between the world's two biggest economies benefit the entire world. Behind closed doors, President Xi said negotiations between economic and trade teams on Wednesday had reached an 'overall balanced and positive outcome'. The latest round of negotiations aimed to maintain the trade truce struck between the two leaders last October and establish mechanisms to support future trade and investment. President Xi also broached the subject of Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China and armed by the US. The Chinese leader told President Trump that Taiwan was the most important issue in US-China relations and if handled poorly could lead to conflict and an extremely dangerous situation. Following the initial talks, the Chinese and US Presidents are expected to tour the UNESCO World heritage site Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday, before taking tea and lunch together on Friday. Joining Trump on the trip are a group of CEOs looking to resolve issues with China, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The bilateral meeting comes as Taiwan faces rising military pressure from Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. For President Xi, US arms sales to Taiwan are a top priority.

Read more »

Trump's China Visit: Day-Two Meeting at the 'China's White House' Zhongnanhai CompoundThe day-two meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place at the Zhongnanhai compound, a secretive and heavily guarded site in Beijing.

Read more »

Trump, Xi wrap up summit claiming progress stabilising US-China relations but differences persistPresidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have wrapped up critical talks, claiming important progress in stabilising US-China relations even as deep differences persist between the world&x27;s two biggest powers on Iran, Taiwan and more.

Read more »