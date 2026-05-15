US-China Summit: Trump Leaves Without Major Trade Deal but Xi Signals Importance of Taiwan Policy

The US-China summit, although generally amicable, saw President Trump depart China without a substantial trade agreement despite Chinese President Xi Jinping intimate that how the US handles Taiwan could significantly impact China-US relations henceforth. The two leaders' summit could still significantly influence the US-China relationship for months and years to come.

Throughout a largely cordial summit, there were signals that the balance of power between the two leaders might be shifting. Chinese president Xi Jinping was clear that how the US deals with Taiwan will be the most important factor in its relationship with China moving forward.

US President Donald Trump has departed China following a lavish two-day trip. The US policy on the issue of Taiwan is unchanged as of today and as of the meeting that we had here today. Expectations for any real breakthroughs were always low. China had been signaling for weeks that Taiwan would be its top priority at this summit.

The island's status has always been a point of conflict between the US and Chinese governments; China claims it as a self-governing province that will eventually be brought under its control, while the US has long been its single largest supplier of the weapons needed to prevent that from happening. When asked for his version of events later in the day, Trump opted to say nothing.

His silence was seen as a win in Taiwan, where fears he might go off script and say something to inadvertently shift the US’ position on the island were high going into the summit. China has made its position clear; the US’ ongoing support for Taiwan could jeopardize one of its most important trade relationships. Typically, no breakthroughs were made during the summit, but the outcomes could still shape the US-China relationship for months and years to come.

The attendees agreed that China-US relations are the most important bilateral relationship in the world today. They can only be handled well and must not be messed up. When the two countries cooperate, both benefit; when they fight, both suffer





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