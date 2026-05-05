Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces the conclusion of American combat operations in Iran, shifting efforts to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The US urges global cooperation to maintain the waterway's security amid ongoing tensions with Iran, which has retaliated with drone attacks and threats of mining the strait. The blockade has caused economic strain worldwide, particularly for countries like Australia, while the US seeks a negotiated peace deal to address Iran’s nuclear program.

American combat operations in Iran have officially concluded, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, shifting the focus of US forces to reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz as a global service.

Rubio emphasized that the US would not remain indefinitely in the strait, urging other nations to take over the responsibility soon. He revealed that 10 civilian sailors had perished due to the blockade, as ships were stranded in the Persian Gulf following US and Israeli strikes on Iran nine weeks prior. The Iranian regime retaliated by attacking vessels with drones and threatening to deploy mines, leaving crews without essential supplies like food and water.

Rubio condemned Iran’s actions as piracy, stating that innocent lives were being held hostage in the conflict. While two US-flagged ships have safely exited the strait under US Navy guidance, shipping companies and insurers remain hesitant due to recent attacks, including a strike on a South Korean vessel. Rubio acknowledged the global economic strain caused by the strait’s closure, particularly for countries like Australia, which has had to secure alternative fuel sources.

He declared Operation Epic Fury over, affirming that the US had achieved its objectives and was now focused on Project Freedom—a mission to restore safe passage through the strait. President Donald Trump had previously informed Congress that combat operations in Iran were terminated as part of the ongoing ceasefire since April 7.

Rubio left the door open for future military action but stressed the administration’s preference for a negotiated peace deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and address its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. He criticized Iran’s leadership, quoting Cypress Hill’s lyrics to describe them as unstable.

Meanwhile, Australia’s economy faces pressure from rising oil prices due to the blockade, with Treasury Jim Chalmers ruling out budgetary relief. Rubio, speaking from the White House in place of Karoline Leavitt, reiterated that the US was uniquely capable of executing Project Freedom but expected international cooperation to eventually take over. Hegseth, a senior official, echoed this sentiment, stating that the US would soon hand over responsibility for the strait, as the world relied heavily on its reopening.

Despite Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks on the UAE, neither Hegseth nor Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine accused Iran of violating the ceasefire. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirmed ongoing interception of Iranian missiles and drones, though details remained scarce. Reports indicated that an oil terminal partially owned by Australia’s IFM Investors was struck in Fujairah during the attacks, though the operator declined to comment





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