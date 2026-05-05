US Declares End of Combat Operations in Iran, Focuses on Reopening Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces the conclusion of American combat operations in Iran, shifting efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US urges global cooperation as civilian casualties and economic strain mount due to the blockade.

American combat operations in Iran have officially concluded, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, shifting the focus of US forces to reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz as a global service.

Rubio emphasized that the US intervention in the strait would be temporary, urging other nations to assume responsibility soon. He revealed that at least 10 civilian sailors had perished due to the prolonged blockade of the Persian Gulf, where ships have been stranded since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran nine weeks ago. The Iranian regime's retaliatory drone attacks and threats of mine-laying have left crews without essential supplies like food and water, effectively holding them hostage.

Two US-flagged vessels have successfully navigated the strait under US Navy escort, but shipping companies remain hesitant due to recent escalations, including an attack on a South Korean ship. Rubio acknowledged the global economic strain caused by the strait's closure, particularly in oil prices, and framed the US mission as an effort to restore stability for international commerce.

Meanwhile, Australia faces fuel shortages, prompting the Albanese government to seek alternative suppliers. Rubio also confirmed the end of Operation Epic Fury, stating that its objectives had been met, though he left open the possibility of future military action against Iran. President Donald Trump has informed Congress that combat operations in Iran have ceased, with a ceasefire in effect since April 7.

Rubio reiterated Trump's preference for diplomatic negotiations to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and address its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. However, he criticized Iran's leadership, describing them as irrational and fractured, quoting lyrics from Cypress Hill to underscore his point. Australia, among other nations, is grappling with economic fallout from the US naval blockade, which Rubio suggested Iran should reconsider.

He also clarified that Project Freedom, the US-led effort to reopen the strait, is a temporary measure, with the expectation that other countries will eventually take over. While no timeline was provided, Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine emphasized that the mission was short-term, designed to stabilize the region for commerce. They did not accuse Iran of violating the ceasefire despite recent missile and drone attacks on the UAE, which were intercepted by Emirati air defenses.

An oil terminal partially owned by Australia's IFM Investors was reportedly struck in Fujairah during these attacks, though details remain scarce





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Relations Strait Of Hormuz Operation Epic Fury Marco Rubio Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says US military to help stranded ships in Strait of Hormuz in 'humanitarian gesture'The United States has announced it plans to guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump has revealed few details about the plan he is calling Project Freedom, saying it is a humanitarian gesture. It comes as he considers a 14-point proposal to end the war put forward by Iran.

Read more »

Iran Warns US Against Strait of Hormuz Entry as Trump Announces 'Project Freedom'Iran’s military has warned foreign forces, particularly the US, not to enter the Strait of Hormuz following Trump’s announcement of a plan to free ships stranded in the Gulf. The situation is escalating tensions and impacting global energy markets.

Read more »

Donald Trump sends warships to break Iran’s strait of Hormuz blockadeUS operation announced as ‘Project Freedom’ dramatically raises stakes in conflict

Read more »

Iran Attacks UAE and Shipping in Strait of Hormuz, Oil Prices SurgeIran launched missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates and targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the Middle East and causing a significant increase in oil prices. The US responded by sinking Iranian vessels and launching 'Project Freedom' to secure passage through the strait.

Read more »

US and Iran wrestle over Strait of Hormuz | Midday News Bulletin 5 May 2026Rescuers among the dead after a yacht sinks in northern New South Wales... the federal government says a First Nations strategy is being developed to underpin reform to the NDIS... and Arsenal in the driver's seat to take the English Premier League title, after Manchester City slip up.

Read more »

Will Donald Trump's 'Project Freedom' reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reignite war with Iran?The US president is pledging to secure shipping through the jammed Strait of Hormuz. But 'Project Freedom' is a risky exercise that threatens to shatter a shaky ceasefire.

Read more »