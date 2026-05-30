US Defence Secretary Hegseth Dismisses Taiwan Arms Sales Pause Rumors, Warns China on Taiwan

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has rejected claims that weapons sales to Taiwan have been paused due to the Iran conflict, praising Australia's defence spending while warning China against aggression over Taiwan. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles meanwhile highlighted the threat of seabed cable damage to regional stability.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed claims that arms sales to Taiwan have been halted due to the Iran conflict, asserting that relations with China are better than they've been in years.

Speaking at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth praised Australia for 'stepping up' its defence spending while chiding allies for not investing enough in their own militaries. He singled out Australia, along with other Asian partners, for their commitment to defence cooperation and investment in 'real combat power'.

Hegseth did not directly address Taiwan or Iran in his speech but later clarified that there's no link between US arms stockpiles and the Iran war, and no change in US policy towards Taiwan. However, his remarks may not entirely alleviate Taiwanese concerns about US commitment to their defence.

Meanwhile, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles highlighted the potential threat to regional stability posed by seabed cable damage, which Taipei attributes to China-linked vessels. Hegseth adopted a more assertive stance on China, warning that the US would 'fight and win decisively' if Beijing sought a conflict over Taiwan. Experts noted a shift in US rhetoric towards China, with Hegseth's speech being less confrontational than previous US addresses at the dialogue





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Defence US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Taiwan Arms Sales Iran Conflict Australia Defence Spending China Aggression Seabed Cable Damage Regional Stability

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