US Defence Secretary Rejects Claims of Taiwan Arms Pause Amid Tensions with China

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has rejected claims that weapons sales to Taiwan had been paused due to the Iran war, as he chided allies for not spending enough on their own defence while praising Australia for ‘stepping up’ at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore. Hegseth said relations with China were better than they had been in years and delivered a less strident speech.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has rejected claims that weapons sales to Taiwan had been paused due to the Iran war, as he chided allies for not spending enough on their own defence while praising Australia for ‘stepping up’ at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore .

Hegseth said relations with China were better than they had been in years and delivered a less strident speech. He scolded ‘free-riding’ allies who he said were not carrying their weight by investing enough in their own defences, but singled out Australia along with other Asian partners, including South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, while taking aim at Europe.

Australia is stepping up, Hegseth said, and the US appreciates Australia’s investment in ‘real combat power’ and the commitment to integrate more deeply with the US joint force across South-East Asia. His comments will be welcomed by the Albanese government, which has pledged to invest an extra $53 billion in defence over the next decade. Hegseth did not mention Taiwan or Iran in his speech, only discussing them in response to questions in the Q&A section.

On Iran, he noted ‘any deal will be a good deal’ and said the US was ready to restart attacks if one couldn’t be reached. He said there had been no change to US policy on Taiwan and no link should be made between US arms stockpiles and the Iran war.

But his remarks will likely do little to assuage anxiety in Taiwan about Trump’s ongoing commitment to helping the democratic island defend itself as it waits on his decision to approve an arms package. In contrast, Defence Minister Richard Marles drew attention to Taiwan in his speech, noting the island had five separate cases of seabed cable damage in 2025.

Without directly accusing China, Marles said the seabed was ‘becoming a battlefield’ and called on Beijing to commit to transparency in its maritime operations. Speculation about the Taiwan weapon sales mounted after Trump revealed he discussed them in recent meetings in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who wants the US to scale back or delay its arms package, and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island.

Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao seeded further doubt when he told a congressional hearing on May 21 that the package had been paused ‘to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury’ – a claim Hegseth directly repudiated on Saturday. Under US law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

White House officials have maintained that Trump has approved more weapons to Taiwan than any other president, including an $US11 billion package last year





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US Defence Secretary Taiwan Arms Sales Iran War China Relations Australia South Korea Philippines Singapore Malaysia Thailand Europe Taiwan Cable Damage China Maritime Operations Taiwan Arms Package Epic Fury Shangri-La Dialogue China-US Relations Taiwan-China Relations Taiwan-US Relations Taiwan-China Military Relations Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 20 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 21 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 21 Taiwan-China Military Cooperation Agreement 21

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