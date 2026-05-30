US Defence Secretary Warns Against China's Hegemony in Asia

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has spoken at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, warning that America will not allow China to dominate Asia. He did not mention Taiwan in his speech, as questions continue to swirl over a stalled weapons package.

Pete Hegseth , the US Defence Secretary, has spoken at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore , warning that America will not allow China to dominate Asia .

He did not mention Taiwan in his speech, as questions continue to swirl over a stalled weapons package. Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles warned about the risks to subsea cables after damage to the critical arteries in both the Baltic Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Hegseth declared that the Trump administration will not let China impose hegemony on the region, but has skirted any mention of Taiwan in a closely watched speech at Asia's premier defence summit.

Mr Hegseth, also known as the Secretary of War, is the highest-profile speaker at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, after China decided not to send its defence minister for the second year in a row. He once again heaped pressure on allies in both Europe and Asia to spend more on defence, saying the US needed partners not protectorates, declaring America would speak softly but carry a big stick.

He boasted about the Trump administration's record US$1.5 trillion defence budget request, saying it would unleash America's arsenal of freedom and expand America's military dominance for decades to come. The defence secretary also pointed to US efforts to bolster its military presence along the first island chain, the line of archipelagos stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines, stressing that Washington DC would not abandon Asia and would work with partners to create a genuinely stable equilibrium and a favourable durable balance of power.

A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power and undermine the equilibrium we all seek to preserve, The Department of War is working with the utmost focus to prevent any such unravelling. Most officials, ministers and military at Shangri-La were most closely focused on what the secretary said on Taiwan in the wake of the summit between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month, and China has poured large amounts of energy into trying to prise the US away from Taiwan, and the Trump administration's recent moves have fuelled anxieties in Taiwan that US support could be ebbing.

When asked about the arms sale, he denied that the US had held up sales because its stockpiles had been drained by the war in Iran, saying the administration felt very good about its stocks. Any decision about future Taiwan arms sales, as the president said, will rest with him and the nature of that relationship, he said.

He also said there was no change in America's overall position on Taiwan, although successive US administrations have refrained from using arms sales as a bargaining chip since Ronald Reagan issued the Six Assurances in 1982. Meanwhile, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles used his speech to the Shangri-La Dialogue to warn about the risks to subsea cables in the wake of incidents that have damaged the critical arteries in both the Baltic Sea and the Taiwan Strait, with analysts pointing the finger at China and Russia as the likely culprits.

Mr Marles said it was striking that several cables have been severed across the Baltic and the Taiwan Strait since November 2024, although he did not directly blame either Beijing or Moscow. Now, maybe these were accidents. But even if they were, it highlights the vulnerability of this crucial part of the globe's infrastructure, Mr Marles said.

If they were intentional, we are left to wonder: Are countries testing our response times, testing our attribution thresholds and testing our political will to respond





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Pete Hegseth US Defence Secretary China Asia Taiwan Shangri-La Dialogue Singapore Richard Marles Australia Subsea Cables Baltic Sea Taiwan Strait

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