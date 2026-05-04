US Denies Warship Hit by Missiles Near Iran

The US Central Command has refuted claims by Iranian state media that a US warship was struck by missiles near southern Iran, amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran warned US forces against entering the vital shipping passageway.

The United States government has firmly refuted assertions made by Iran ian state media regarding an alleged missile attack on one of its warships in proximity to southern Iran .

Reports originating from Iranian sources indicated that an unidentified warship was compelled to retreat after purportedly disregarding warnings issued by the Iranian navy to cease its entry into the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The purported incident is said to have occurred near the port city of Jask.

However, the US Central Command swiftly countered these claims, explicitly denying that any American naval vessel had sustained damage. In a statement released on the social media platform X, the US Central Command directly addressed the Iranian reports, stating: “CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles. ” The command immediately followed this with a definitive rebuttal: “TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck.

” Further elaborating on US activities in the region, the statement confirmed that US forces are actively engaged in “Project Freedom” and are diligently enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

“Project Freedom,” an initiative previously announced by former US President Donald Trump, was conceived as an operation aimed at assisting vessels stranded due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The International Maritime Organization has reported that hundreds of ships, carrying an estimated 20,000 seafarers, have found themselves unable to navigate the strait due to the prevailing hostilities.

President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, explained the rationale behind the operation, stating: “Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with. ” He emphasized the neutral status of these nations, adding: “They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders!

” Trump further articulated the US commitment to facilitating safe passage for these vessels, stating: “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business. ” He reiterated that the ships in question originate from regions with no direct involvement in the Middle Eastern conflict.

In a display of assertive posturing, Iran’s military issued a stern warning to US forces, cautioning them against entering the vital shipping lane and declaring that Iranian forces would “respond harshly” to any perceived threat. Senior Iranian military officer Ali Abdollahi stated: “We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be co-ordinated with the armed forces.

” He further warned: “We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz. ” This statement underscores the heightened tensions in the region and Iran’s determination to maintain control over the strategic waterway. The conflicting narratives from both sides highlight the delicate and volatile situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.

The US commitment to Project Freedom and the enforcement of a naval blockade add further complexity to the already fraught geopolitical landscape. The potential for miscalculation and escalation remains a significant concern, necessitating careful diplomacy and restraint from all parties involved. The situation demands a de-escalation of rhetoric and a commitment to ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, safeguarding global trade and stability.

The continued presence of numerous neutral vessels caught in the crossfire underscores the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the underlying conflicts in the Middle East





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Strait Of Hormuz Iran United States US Central Command Missile Attack Project Freedom Naval Blockade Middle East Shipping Warship

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