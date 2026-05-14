US Destroys 90% of Iran's Naval Mines, But Strait of Hormuz Remains a Concern

The US has destroyed more than 90 per cent of Iran's inventory of around 8000 naval mines, but the commander of US forces in the Middle East did not address Tehran's continued control of the vital Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said more than 700 airstrikes had eliminated Iran's 'once-massive inventory' of sea mines but he did not disclose how many had been laid in the strait versus destroyed in storage or on vessels.

The US has destroyed more than 90 per cent of Iran 's inventory of around 8000 naval mines , the commander of US forces in the Middle East told lawmakers on Thursday (Friday AEST), in a written statement that did not address Tehran's continued control of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said more than 700 airstrikes had eliminated Iran's 'once-massive inventory' of sea mines but he did not disclose how many had been laid in the strait versus destroyed in storage or on vessels. More broadly, Cooper emphasised the number of traditional Iranian military assets US forces had destroyed and downplayed Iran's asymmetric capabilities – including drone attacks on ships and energy facilities in the region – that have appeared to give Iran confidence to brush off President Donald Trump's threats to negotiate an end to the war.

'Iran retains nuisance capability – harassment, low-end drone and rocket attacks, and residual proxy support – but it no longer possesses the means to threaten major regional operations or to deter US freedom of action in the air or maritime domains,' Cooper said in his statement





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Iran Naval Mines Strait Of Hormuz US Forces Admiral Brad Cooper Drone Attacks Energy Facilities

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