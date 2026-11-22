The 2026 Asia Power Index reveals a record decline in US diplomatic influence as China strengthens its position. India rises while regional stability faces new geopolitical challenges.

Research from the Lowy Institute indicates that the United States has suffered a significant erosion of power and influence across Asia. The 2026 Asia Power Index highlights a record decline in American diplomatic standing while China expands its regional capabilities. The gap in military capability between the two superpowers has narrowed to its smallest margin since the index began, driven by strategic missteps in Washington rather than overwhelming advances by Beijing.

US Diplomatic Decline and Strategic Diversion

The United States has lost substantial ground in Asia primarily due to the Trump administration's focus on the war with Iran and other controversial policy decisions. Researchers Hunter Marston and Jack Sato note that this distraction has caused the region to view Washington as disengaged. The diversion of resources from the Pacific to the Middle East has directly undermined US leadership perceptions.

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The ongoing conflict has depleted US stockpiles of long-range missiles, significantly weakening its military posture. This depletion, combined with pressure on allies to spend more on their own defense, has created negative impressions of US reliability. Survey respondents consistently rated the United States as distracted, marking a stark contrast to previous years of dominance.

Despite these setbacks, the US maintains a slight lead in overall economic capability, though the margin has shrunk to just 5.3 points. The two nations are now nearly tied in economic influence, a historic shift that underscores the changing balance of power. China continues to hold the top rank in Economic Relationship and Diplomatic Influence according to the index metrics.

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China's Steady Expansion and Military Growth

China has maintained stability across most measures while actively strengthening its military and cultural influence. The nation has built significant resilience against external pressures, enhancing its overall power profile in the region. Its military capability gap with the US has decreased from 27 points in 2018 to just over 15 points today.

Chinese leaders have capitalized on Western distractions to deepen their engagement with Asian partners. The data shows that China is effectively filling the diplomatic vacuum left by a retreating US presence. This steady expansion has allowed Beijing to surpass Washington in specific categories of economic and diplomatic connectivity.

The narrowing divide is largely attributed to US internal policy choices rather than a sudden surge in Chinese aggression. However, the cumulative effect of faster military expansion and transactional diplomacy has reduced American leverage. This shift has created a more multipolar environment where China is increasingly viewed as the dominant regional force.

Regional Leaders and Economic Pressures

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was rated more effective at advancing Australia's economic interests than its diplomatic interests in Asia. The index credits his administration with maintaining strong economic ties while diplomatic influence saw a slow dip. This assessment reflects a pragmatic approach to navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

Indonesia experienced the steepest decline in diplomatic influence, largely due to the haphazard foreign policy approach of President Prabowo Subianto. The report highlights how inconsistent leadership can rapidly diminish a nation's standing among regional peers. This drop occurred during a year when most countries struggled to gain any diplomatic ground.

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Government effectiveness declined across nearly all South-East Asian nations due to disruptions in global energy supplies. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Middle East conflicts drove up fuel and fertilizer prices. These economic pressures constrained food production and increased political strain on local leaders throughout the region.

India's Rise and Strategic Stability

India has strengthened its overall influence in Asia while navigating the same global challenges as its neighbors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now considered the second-most effective regional leader, trailing only Chinese President Xi Jinping. This ranking reflects the stability India has provided during a period of widespread upheaval.

Continuity in leadership under Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been a key factor in this rise. India has established itself as a reliable partner in a region increasingly uncertain about US commitment. The country now holds more political influence than it did eight years ago when the index began.

Despite this progress, China's power remains 80 percent higher than India's according to the comprehensive metrics. Indian leaders have used this stability to deepen ties with regional partners who are seeking alternatives to Western dependency. This strategic positioning has allowed New Delhi to expand its diplomatic footprint significantly.