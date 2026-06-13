US Dominate Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup Opener Amid High Expectations

The United States delivered a statement performance in their World Cup opener, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in front of a record-breaking crowd at SoFi Stadium. A first-half hat-trick from Folarin Balogun and a late goal from Gio Reyna secured a commanding victory, setting the tone for their campaign. The match, attended by celebrities like Tom Cruise and David Beckham, showcased the USMNT's attacking prowess under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, while also igniting the pre-existing rivalry with Australia ahead of their upcoming clash.

The United States men's national soccer team made a resounding statement in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, crushing Paraguay 4-1 before a massive, sold-out crowd of 70,492 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The hosts, co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, exploded out of the gates with three first-half goals, never relinquishing control and ultimately matching their largest-ever World Cup victory. The spectacular offensive display, which included a stunning late goal from Gio Reyna, served as a powerful tone-setter for a squad brimming with talent and ambition under new Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Folarin Balogun was the undeniable star of the night, scoring a first-half hat-trick to become the first US player to net multiple goals in a World Cup match since the inaugural tournament in 1930. The striker, born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents and a product of Arsenal's academy, chose to represent the United States over England or Nigeria.

His clinical finishing provided the foundation for the victory, as he capitalized on dynamic play from Christian Pulisic and the entire US attacking unit. The first 45 minutes were a masterpiece of aggressive, creative soccer that left the Paramount crowd, which included global icons like Tom Cruise, David Beckham, George Lucas, and Bill Gates, in awe.

Pochettino, in his first competitive match in charge, expressed immense pride, stating, "The first 45 minutes were amazing, difficult to find a team to play like this. So happy and so proud.

" Paraguay, to their credit, showed resilience and managed to pull one back through forward Mauricio in the 73rd minute. However, the goal did little to dampen the celebratory atmosphere that persisted throughout SoFi Stadium and at fan sites across the nation. Any lingering tension was definitively put to rest in the final moments of stoppage time when substitute Gio Reyna struck a beautiful, curling shot from distance, sealing the emphatic 4-1 scoreline and providing a fitting exclamation point.

This victory equals the largest margin of win in US World Cup history and marks the first time the team has scored four goals in a single World Cup match, a significant rebound from their tally of just three goals across four matches in the 2022 Qatar tournament. The performance has amplified the already high expectations for this US squad and has intensified the spotlight on their next group stage opponent, Australia.

The historical context and geographical proximity have fostered a fierce and vocal rivalry, which has been further fueled by provocative comments from former US stars Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas, who have criticized the Socceroos, with Donovan even labeling Australian coach Tony Popovic as "smug". Such rhetoric has not gone unnoticed in the Australian camp. midfielder Connor Metcalfe voiced the team's frustration last week, saying, "I've seen all the US stuff, and I'm just sick of it, to be honest.

Like all this talk - it's just - let's just wait for the game, whatever happens, happens. It's just so much rubbish and I'm just sick of it.

" The two teams know each other well from a friendly last October in London, which Metcalfe described as "tense" and "feisty," promising a similarly charged atmosphere when they meet in Seattle on June 19 (June 20, AEST)





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World Cup USMNT USA Paraguay Soccer Folarin Balogun Mauricio Pochettino Gio Reyna Christian Pulisic Australia Socceroos Rivalry Sofi Stadium 2026 World Cup

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