US election officials brace for voter intimidation as Trump threatens federal deployment

Local election officials across the United States are on high alert as the midterm elections approach, with President Donald Trump refusing to rule out the deployment of armed federal agents, including ICE officers, to polling stations. This potential move has sparked widespread concern among pro-democracy advocates who fear it could lead to voter intimidation and even violence. The atmosphere is charged with tension as both Democrats and Republicans prepare for a contested election cycle, with legal battles brewing over voter data and the integrity of the vote.

Election official Paul López says his team is prepared for voter intimidation at the polls. Local US election officials are bracing for the possibility of violence and intimidation when Americans turn up to vote at the midterm elections.

The Trump administration has not ruled out deploying armed law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, to polling booths. Pro-democracy advocates fear Donald Trump will reject the midterm election results if the Democrats win control of Congress. Local election officials at the United States's crucial midterm elections are preparing to confront armed federal agents if they are deployed to polling booths by the Trump administration.

Also read Trump Cancels In-Person Rallies for National Tele-Rallies Ahead of Midterms

Colorado Officials Address Voter Intimidation

In the US state of Colorado, Denver chief election official Paul López said voters were concerned by the threat of federal agents showing up at the polls, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

'It is absolutely illegal per US federal law for any federal agent, for any troop or anybody trying to intimidate voters at the polls,' he told Four Corners. While Trump's approval rating has been low during his presidency, it has hit a record low in the lead-up to the midterms. With polls suggesting the Democrats will win the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, some fear he may meddle in the midterms or even reject the results.

One leading US civil society group told Four Corners they were prepared to rush to court if Trump tried to interfere.

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'For the first time in modern history, the greatest threat of election interference is coming from the federal government itself,' says Justin Vail from the non-profit group Protect Democracy. 'We're working with local election officials and law enforcement to prepare for a variety of threats. ' When asked in May about the prospect of federal agents being deployed for the midterms, Trump said he would do anything necessary to ensure 'honest' elections.

The president's Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin, said in September that ICE officers could be deployed across the country. ICE agents can arrest and detain people who they suspect arrived in the US illegally. At a fiery congressional hearing in September, FBI director Kash Patel refused to rule out the deployment of FBI agents at the polls. López is part of a coalition that has filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking federal officers from turning up at the polls.

Denver officials have also been conducting training with election workers to prepare them for polling day scenarios, including possible intimidation and meddling in the vote.

Denver Prepares Election Workers

'We feel prepared... anybody showing up at the polls that tries to intimidate somebody, federal agent or otherwise,' López said. 'At the end of the day, we're not going to let any of these thugs scare anybody from exercising their right to vote.

' In contrast, Republican election officials say they are confident Trump will not intervene in the election. 'I'm not concerned about it. I think the president's a very smart guy. He's a businessman.

He understands the political process,' said Arizona Secretary of State Michael McGuire, a registered Republican. He said he had no problem with federal law enforcement officers appearing at polling places.

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'I think it's fine to have law enforcement at a polling place, especially if they're helping maintain law and order and helping deter illegal voting,' Ball said. 'These men and women who are involved in law enforcement and ICE are great Americans. They love their country.

Battle Over Voter Rolls

' The Trump administration has also been attempting to collect states' unredacted voter rolls to try to identify what it calls 'non-citizen voting'. Non-citizens have never been allowed to vote in US federal elections, and there is no evidence non-citizens have swayed an election outcome. Officials in about 30 states have refused to hand over unredacted voter information, arguing it is illegal and a violation of privacy.

Protect Democracy has successfully filed and supported lawsuits against the Trump administration, including its attempts to obtain state voters roles, Vail said.

'They're trying to deceive the American voters about the integrity of our elections,' he said. 'The courts have been clear that this is... a federal government intrusion into state powers and a violation of Americans' right to privacy. The courts have also struck down the president's unlawful executive order seeking to limit voting by mail.

Civil Groups Wargame Threats

' Protect Democracy is part of a coalition of civil society groups that has been wargaming threats to the elections and how to respond. That includes the possibility Trump will deny the election results and try to pressure election officials and Congress into refusing to certify legitimate winners. Vail also said the group was worried about voter intimidation, false national emergencies aimed at disrupting or delaying voting, and efforts to seize ballots or voting machines.

Protect Democracy has analysed nearly 10,000 jurisdictions across the US to try to identify the most at-risk areas on election day.

'Unfortunately, we need to be prepared for any scenario, including the prospect of violence,' he said.