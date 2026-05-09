US Expects Iran to Respond to Latest Proposal to End Middle East War

The US expects Iran to respond to its latest proposal to end the war in the Middle East imminently, as clashes in the Strait of Hormuz threatened to further fracture a month-long ceasefire. Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept President Donald Trump's plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopens the strait and the US end a blockade on Iranian ports over the next month.

The US expects Iran to respond to its latest proposal to end the war in the Middle East imminently, as clashes in the Strait of Hormuz threatened to further fracture a month-long ceasefire.

Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept President Donald Trump's plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopens the strait and the US end a blockade on Iranian ports over the next month. Tehran's response is 'under review,' Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency, without giving a timeline.

Responding to US strikes on two Iranian ships in the strait on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of opting for 'reckless military adventure' just as a peace settlement appeared close. Trump told reporters at the White House late on Friday that he was still expecting a response 'tonight.





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz US Iran President Donald Trump Clashes Blockade Peace Settlement Escalate Tensions Oil Prices Energy Prices Petrol Prices US Central Command Iranian Oil Tankers US Forces Airstrikes Diplomatic Solution Quagmire Spoiler Pressure Tactic Iranian Foreign Ministry Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Xi Jinping Beijing Summit Trump Iranian Officials Negotiate China Support Iran's 'Legitimate Right To The Peacef Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Social Media US Central Command Iranian Oil Tankers US Forces Airstrikes Diplomatic Solution Quagmire Spoiler Pressure Tactic Iranian Foreign Ministry Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Xi Jinping Beijing Summit Trump Iranian Officials Negotiate China Support Iran's 'Legitimate Right To The Peacef Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Social Media US Central Command Iranian Oil Tankers US Forces Airstrikes Diplomatic Solution Quagmire Spoiler Pressure Tactic Iranian Foreign Ministry Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Xi Jinping Beijing Summit Trump Iranian Officials Negotiate China Support Iran's 'Legitimate Right To The Peacef

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