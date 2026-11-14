FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Disrupts US Flights and Sydney Departures

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after a telecommunications outage disrupted all US airports, grounding some US-bound flights from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Flights are resuming but delays are expected to last for days.

The US Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a temporary telecommunications outage disrupted flights across the United States. The outage affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centres and grounded some US-bound flights from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane airports.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson confirmed the US ban on flight arrivals was lifted shortly before 1pm. The spokesperson said earlier: We are aware of the nationwide ground stop issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration and are monitoring the situation closely. At this stage, some US bound flights due to depart Sydney Airport are grounded. Passengers travelling to or via the United States should check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all US flights after communications failure

It was not known how the lifting would impact delays. Melbourne Airport was also affected. A flight expected to depart for Los Angeles shortly after 10am was delayed by more than two hours. Passengers on two US-bound flights from Melbourne, due to depart at 12pm and 12.45pm, were told to expect delays.

FAA Outage Disrupts Air Traffic Centres

Flights to the US were also delayed at Brisbane Airport, where passengers on one US-bound flight began boarding at around 1pm. The FAA announced the nationwide pause in response to a temporary telecommunications outage. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said the communication issue was impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centres. He said: FAA technicians are investigating the issue.

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We will provide immediate updates as we have them. Duffy said the issue affected the 22 regional air traffic control centres that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. The ground stop was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last time had been after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The grounding marks only the third time in modern US history that such a drastic measure has been taken. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the massive global Microsoft outage on Friday is a separate issue. He added there was no indication yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. Mullin said: Everybody's safe.

Investigation Into AI System Link

There's no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they're flying. He said investigators will look at whether there is any link to the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes. But that system operates out of one location near Washington, DC and just sends recommendations to the air traffic control centres.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fibre optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said the problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, except this time on a nationwide scale. It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.

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Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot, said: If you don't have that ability, whether it's because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you've got to stop airplanes on the ground. The US National Weather Service also said on Friday it was experiencing nationwide internet and communications issues. There was no immediate indication the two incidents were connected.

FBI Monitoring Extraordinary Disruption Scale

FBI personnel across the country are continuing to monitor the situation, according to another law enforcement source. The scale of the disruption is extraordinary, with about 45,000 flights in the US air traffic system on any given day, including 5400 commercial flights and nearly 11,000 private flights carrying 2.9 million passengers. More than 3000 flights were already in the air and on their way to the US, according to Flight Radar.

Passengers already on planes taxied out on runways will need to be removed, though it was unclear how long the grounding would last. According to FAA messages issued to airlines, the ground stop extended across the US and Canada due to several impacts to frequencies and or radar capabilities. The America command centre told airlines it does not have further information on the timing or cause of the outage.

Even if the issue is resolved within hours, the flow-on effects are expected to last for days, causing chaos at airports across the country. Now that the US ground stop has been lifted, it is unclear when exactly the halted flights from Sydney will resume. 7NEWS.com.au understands Sydney Airport had been handling the situation dynamically with half-hourly check-ins with US counterparts.