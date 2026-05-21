US flight from Paris to Detroit diverted to Canada due to Ebola restrictions, passenger denied entry, asymptomatic for Ebola

A passenger from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was denied entry to the US under new restrictions to prevent the spread of the Ebola outbreak. The passenger, assessed and determined to be asymptomatic for Ebola, was flown back to France. Another passenger on the same flight was assessed in Montreal and also determined to be asymptomatic for Ebola, and then flown back to Detroit.

A plane bound for the US has been diverted to Canada after a passenger from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, affected by the Ebola outbreak, was denied entry due to new US entry restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The same restrictions apply to American and permanent residents who have visited countries affected by Ebola. The passenger was assessed and determined to be asymptomatic for Ebola, and then flown back to Paris, while the flight continued to Detroit. The outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus has claimed at least 88 lives and infected hundreds in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The passenger should not have boarded the original flight at all under the new rules. The passenger they had been aboard was assessed in Montreal by a quarantine officer and was determined to be asymptomatic for Ebola





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Ebola Outbreak Bundibugyo Virus New US Entry Restrictions Passenger Denied Entry Symptomatic For Ebola Assessed In Montreal Public Health Agency Of Canada World Health Organisation Passenger Assessment Symptomatic For Ebola

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