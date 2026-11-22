The US Forest Service has released over 16,000 reports on Bigfoot sightings, including historical tracks in Montana and Ontario observations.

The US Forest Service has officially released a massive collection of files detailing historical and recent sightings of Bigfoot, a cryptid whose existence remains unproven by scientific standards. This new data release adds to the growing archive of more than 16,000 reports submitted by individuals who believe they have encountered the legendary bipedal ape. The documents span decades of observations, ranging from detailed forensic investigations of footprints in the Umatilla National Forest to recent anecdotal encounters in rural communities across North America.

Historical Investigation of Forest Tracks

In a 1982 report, US Forest Service biologist Rodney Johnson conducted a thorough investigation of tracks discovered at three separate locations within the Umatilla National Forest in northeast Oregon. Johnson and his colleagues made plaster casts of two of the tracks to analyze their physical properties and determine their true origin. The investigation noted that the stride of the tracks did not change regardless of the slope of the terrain, a detail that complicated simple explanations.

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Johson observed that the small toes lacked a definite pad at the tips, which is what would be expected in typical animal prints. He wrote that if the tracks were faked, someone had gone to a great deal of trouble and detail. The print marks appeared very natural, leading Johnson to suspect that a cast made of an actual foot might have been used to create fake feet. He further noted that if this were the case, other creases in the foot should have shown, which they did not. In a subsequent report from the forest service, the investigator ultimately stated that the tracks were a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax.

Montana Encounters and Wildlife Retrieval

Another significant entry in the archives is a 1980 testimonial from Leo Kinney in Montana, which reads like a narrative novel. Kinney wrote that he and three others entered the woods to retrieve an elk carcass but instead spotted another type of creature that walked on its hind legs. Although there were no actual visual sightings, the group observed tracks, a strong odor, and a gruntling sound coming from the forest. They determined that the creature had supposedly picked up the elk and dragged it away.

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After assessing the situation, Kinney and his companions held a conference and decided they were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was. Kinney noted that although they did not confess their fears at the time, later conversations revealed that they all had a very uneasy feeling. He described the experience as one where they could feel chills running up and down their backs, highlighting the psychological impact of such alleged encounters on those involved.

Modern Sightings and Public Interest

The release of these files coincides with recent reports from residents in rural Ontario, Canada, in June, who claimed to see two creatures scavenging through garbage. These modern anecdotes collectively add to a long history of suspected sightings of Bigfoot or markings from the bipedal ape. Additionally, a journalist who produced a 2003 Clark Fork Valley Press story reported that a group in Montana found hundreds of strange footprints in the area.

These diverse reports illustrate how fascinating the unverified can be for humans. Redstone, an analyst associated with the data, noted that for people who believe in Sasquatch, there is an excitement around the possibility of discovering something new. The Bigfoot Mapping Project serves as a central hub where all who believe they have spotted a trace of Bigfoot submit their reports, creating a comprehensive database of claims that continue to intrigue the public.

Ongoing Legacy of the Cryptid

The US Forest Service documents provide a unique glimpse into how government agencies and local communities have handled reports of unidentified bipedal creatures over the last several decades. From forensic analysis in the 1980s to casual observations in the 21st century, the files show a persistent human interest in the possibility that Bigfoot exists. The release of over 16,000 reports ensures that this history is preserved for future researchers, journalists, and enthusiasts to study.

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As new sightings continue to be reported by individuals across Montana, Ontario, and other regions, the archive serves as a testament to the enduring mystery of the creature. Whether viewed as a serious subject of investigation or a collection of hoaxes and misidentifications, the Bigfoot files remain a significant cultural artifact. The ongoing submission of reports to the Bigfoot Mapping Project indicates that the search for the creature is far from over.