US Garbage Incinerators Fail to Eliminate Forever Chemical Air Pollution, Experts Warn

A new report and independent experts warn that municipal waste incinerators are not destroying PFAS forever chemicals but instead releasing them into the air, posing health risks to nearby communities, especially low-income neighborhoods.

US garbage incinerators are failing to eliminate forever chemical air pollution , experts warn. The virtually indestructible PFAS waste puts largely low-income neighborhoods at risk, public health advocates say.

Nearly 100 municipal or hazardous waste incinerators operate nationally, including seven in Minnesota. A new Minnesota report by the industry trade group Minnesota Resources Recovery Association (MRRA) claims little to no inhalation health risks from six regulated PFAS compounds, but independent experts and advocacy groups strongly criticize the report. The Zero Burn Coalition analysis found the report full of bad assumptions, incomplete data, misleading language, and failure to conduct proper testing.

Instead, advocates say Minnesota's facilities are probably poisoning surrounding neighborhoods with PFAS and other dangerous pollutants that garbage incineration often emits. Nazir Khan, executive director of the Minnesota Environmental Justice Table, stated that the report deceives the public into thinking incineration is safe, and that this trash becomes the problem of the poor and marginalized to deal with in their bodies.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of at least 16,000 compounds used to make products water-, stain-, and grease-resistant. They have been linked to cancer, birth defects, decreased immunity, high cholesterol, kidney disease, and other serious health problems. Dubbed forever chemicals because they do not naturally break down in the environment, PFAS become concentrated in municipal landfills due to their widespread use. When waste is incinerated, the chemicals can be released into the air.

The compounds are designed to resist heat and destruction, making them extremely difficult to destroy on an industrial scale. Michael Youhana, an attorney with the non-profit Earthjustice, noted that he is not aware of any industrial-scale commercial incinerator that solves this problem. Recent research has shown that exposure to PFAS via air is more of a risk than previously thought, though regulators are only beginning to establish health standards.

The MRRA report was developed in response to state regulators' request for information on PFAS emissions. The authors wrote that their findings suggest little or no inhalation health risks are associated with the emitted six PFAS compounds regulated in Minnesota. But opponents say people are exposed to more than just the six regulated compounds, and the report's findings appear designed to head off new regulations.

Denise Trabbic-Pointer, a former DuPont PFAS scientist who now consults on incineration issues, characterized the MRRA report as a pretty poor study. She questioned how they can claim a 99% reduction because there is too much missing data. The industry report notes that incinerators burn at or above 850 degrees Celsius, which is high enough to initiate or promote degradation of PFAS, but Trabbic-Pointer said there is scientific consensus that the chemicals require much higher temperatures to be destroyed.

The use of language like promote degradation does not mean it fully destroys PFAS. Incineration often breaks PFAS compounds into smaller but still toxic by-products that were either not measured in the testing or cannot be measured by most tests. The MRRA only checked for about 50 PFAS compounds when at least 16,000 exist, and hundreds are regularly used commercially.

The Guardian conducted testing of PFAS air emissions with academic experts near a factory and found that tests like those utilized in Minnesota undercounted PFAS. The Guardian testing detected markers of PFAS in the air up to 76 times higher than the more limited tests used by industry.

Zero Burn notes that the EPA in 2024 even called into question the use of incineration for PFAS, stating that because there are insufficient data available, there is low confidence in the reliability of this technology to control PFAS releases. Zero Burn wrote that there was also a large hole in the toxicity assessment because of the dearth of health information for 16 of 22 PFAS found in the incinerators' emissions.

The lawsuit against the EPA over its weak emissions standards, which do not include PFAS, further highlights the regulatory gaps. Communities near incinerators, often low-income and people of color, continue to bear the burden of this pollution. Without stronger regulations and independent testing, the problem of forever chemical air pollution from incinerators will persist, endangering public health





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