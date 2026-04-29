US Gas Prices Hit Four-Year High Amid Iran Negotiation Stalemate

US gas prices have surged to their highest level in four years, reaching $4.18 per gallon, as stalled negotiations with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz keep oil markets volatile. The disparity in state-level prices remains significant, with Texas at $3.72 per gallon and California at $5.96 per gallon. Former President Trump claims Iran is in crisis, while Western oil companies benefit from rising prices.

US gas prices surged to their highest level in four years on Thursday, reaching an average of $4.18 per gallon at the pump as tensions over US-Israeli peace talks with Iran continue to stall.

The last time average US gas prices exceeded $4.15 per gallon was in April 2022, when oil prices spiked shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Currently, gas prices are $1 higher than they were a year ago, when they hovered around $3.15 per gallon. The disparity in prices across states is stark, with oil-producing regions enjoying significantly lower averages compared to states that rely on imported gasoline.

For instance, Texas sees an average of $3.72 per gallon, while California faces a much steeper $5.96 per gallon. By Tuesday morning, Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, stood at $111 per barrel, down from its peak of $119 per barrel last month but still nearly 60% higher than pre-war averages.

Meanwhile, WTI crude, the US benchmark, was trading near $100 per barrel. The rise in oil prices was fueled by news that negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz—a critical waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas typically flows—remain deadlocked. Advisers reported on Monday that the US is dissatisfied with Iran’s proposal, which demands an end to the US naval blockade of the strait but does not address nuclear deal concerns.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump took to social media to claim that Iranian leaders had informed him their country was in a state of collapse and expressed urgency to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, citing internal leadership struggles. The situation has benefited Trump, who has accused OPEC of manipulating oil prices to exploit global markets.

Higher oil prices have also given Western oil companies a competitive edge over Middle Eastern producers affected by the ongoing conflict. BP, for example, reported strong earnings on Tuesday, highlighting the financial windfall for Western energy firms amid the geopolitical turmoil





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