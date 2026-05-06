US Gas Prices Surge Amid Iran Tensions as Political and Health Controversies Unfold

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplays rising gas prices, attributing them to global oil disruptions and Iran tensions. Meanwhile, Democrats push for transparency on Israel’s nuclear arsenal, Republicans propose immigration funding, and the FDA withholds vaccine safety studies. Trump criticizes the Pope, and the EEOC sues The New York Times over alleged discrimination.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed rising gas prices during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, emphasizing that Americans should consider themselves fortunate compared to other nations.

With prices nearing $4.50 per gallon—the highest in four years—Rubio acknowledged public frustration but argued that the US, as a net oil exporter, is less vulnerable than countries dependent on Middle Eastern oil. He suggested that prices could have been even higher without strategic interventions, though he cautioned against complacency. According to AAA, the current average fuel price stands at $4.48 per gallon, a significant jump from $3.17 a year ago.

The surge follows disruptions in global oil supply, including the closure of a key shipping route that transports a fifth of the world’s oil and liquid gas, causing widespread economic strain. Meanwhile, political tensions escalated as 30 Democratic lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to publicly acknowledge Israel’s nuclear arsenal, arguing that transparency is necessary amid the conflict with Iran.

They criticized Trump’s collaboration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on military campaigns against Iran, which aim to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In unrelated developments, Senate Republicans unveiled a new immigration enforcement funding package, allocating $1 billion for security measures, including a controversial $400 million ballroom project.

Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) blocked the release of studies confirming the safety of COVID-19 and shingles vaccines, despite findings that serious side effects were rare. These studies, funded by taxpayers, analyzed millions of patient records but were withheld from public view. Health Secretary Alex Kennedy, a vocal critic of antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), discussed his concerns at an event hosted by the Make America Healthy Again Institute.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump launched another verbal attack, this time targeting Pope Leo XIV, accusing him of endangering Catholics by supporting Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Tensions also flared between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and a foreign counterpart over the Iran conflict. In a separate legal development, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging racial and gender discrimination in promotion practices





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