FAA orders nationwide ground stop over air traffic control communications failure

A system-wide Air Route Traffic Control Centre failure halted all US flight departures, the third nationwide ground stop in US history. Officials say it was a telecommunications outage and do not believe it was a cyberattack.

A nationwide ground stop halted all departing flights across the United States after a system-wide Air Route Traffic Control Centre failure, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Flights already in the air are permitted to land, but flights on the ground cannot take off. The order remains in effect until further notice. Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop following the communications failure. FAA technicians are investigating the issue, he said.

Also read Nationwide US Flight Ground Stop Due to FAA System Failure

We will provide immediate updates as we have them. The cause of the system failure has not been specified. The FAA said the halt was due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety. The agency said all international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

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Nationwide Flight Ground Stop History

Flight tracking service FlightRadar showed planes were still landing despite the order. Shortly before the nationwide announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues. It is only the third time in US history that a nationwide ground stop has been ordered. The first was during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the other was in 2023 when the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system failed.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that a telecommunications outage triggered the ground stop. There is no indication, and we had no reason to believe as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States, he said. But we're not ruling out anything at this point. Mullin said the incident was much different from a terrorist attack.

DHS Secretary Assures Public Safety

We are assured that everybody is safe, he said. Everybody that is in the air, we're going to get you on the ground. There's no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for their loved ones. This isn't another 9/11.

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Mullin said he would not rule out a cyberattack, nor problems related to new AI-powered technology being rolled out in air control towers. However, law enforcement sources do not believe the problem is the result of a cyberattack. The Department of Homeland Security said there is currently no indication the communication failure was caused by foul play.

Microsoft Outage Not Linked To Failure

Mullin also said there was no reason to connect Friday's telecommunications issue with the global Microsoft outage that affected systems around the world the previous day. He could not say how long it would take for things to return to normal. He warned it was not just going to be resolved and turned around within the hour. The ground stop remains in effect as authorities continue to investigate the cause.

The current ground stop will impact thousands of flights and hundreds of thousands of passengers. US airspace handles around 45,000 flights a day. Last year, US Congress approved $US12.5 billion ($18.5 billion) to fix the FAA's ageing communications system. On Friday, the FAA and the White House asked Congress for another $US30.1 billion to address other issues.