FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all US flights after communications failure

The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop after a communications failure affecting air traffic control centers. Flights already in the air may land, but domestic departures are halted.

A nationwide ground stop has been issued for all flights across the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a communications failure affecting air traffic control centers.

The order means flights already in the air may continue to their destinations and land, but flights on the ground cannot take off. According to FlightRadar, arrivals are continuing, while international departures are being assessed on a case-by-case basis. The ground stop was issued on Friday afternoon US time. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the FAA issued the ground stop following a system-wide failure involving Air Route Traffic Control Centres.

Also read Nationwide US Flight Ground Stop Due to FAA System Failure

In a post on X, Duffy said: FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. The FAA has attributed the nationwide disruption to extraordinary circumstances, but has yet to disclose further details about the incident. The cause of the system failure was not immediately clear.

Advertisement

No Cyberattack Suggested

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House it was a telecommunications outage and there was no suggestion at this stage that it was caused by a cyberattack. There is no indication, and we had no reason to believe as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States, he said. We are not ruling out anything at this point. We are assured that everybody is safe.

Everybody that is in the air ... we are going to get you on the ground. There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for their loved ones. This is not another 9/11. The Department of Homeland Security also said there is currently no indication that the communications failure was caused by foul play.

CNN reported that two law enforcement officials said preliminary information indicated a cyberattack was not to blame. At this stage, the exact cause of the failure has not been specified. Further updates are expected as the FAA continues to investigate the communications failure. It is only the third time in US history that a nationwide ground stop has been ordered.

Rare Nationwide Ground Stops

The first was during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The second was in January 2023 when the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system failed. The 2023 outage lasted about 12 hours in total, although departures were able to resume after about 90 minutes. Friday's ground stop will impact thousands of flights and hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Advertisement

US airspace handles around 45,000 flights a day. Shortly before the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues. Last year, US Congress approved $US12.5 billion to fix the FAA's ageing communications system. On Friday the FAA and White House asked Congress for another $US30.1 billion to address other issues.

The ground stop is expected to cause widespread disruption across the US aviation network, with delays and cancellations likely to have knock-on effects throughout the day. US airlines have warned passengers to expect disruptions. United Airlines confirmed that flights already airborne would continue to their destinations, but new domestic departures would remain grounded while the FAA order was in place. United will work with our customers to get them to their destinations once this issue is resolved, it said.

Airline Disruption Advice

American Airlines also confirmed that aircraft already in the air could continue to their destinations, but warned that disruption to its schedule could continue throughout the day, depending on how long the nationwide ground stop remains in place. For Australian travellers flying to the United States, airports are monitoring the situation and advising passengers to check directly with their airlines. Sydney Airport, Melbourne Airport and Brisbane Airport have advised passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

American Airlines flight AA008 to Dallas Fort Worth has been delayed by one hour, moving from its scheduled 9.40am departure to 10.40am. Passengers travelling to or via the United States should check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight, a spokesperson said.