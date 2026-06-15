US Health Secretary demands answers from journal over vaccine study removal

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has sparked controversy by demanding answers from a medical journal over its decision to remove a paper suggesting a link between vaccines and infant death.

Health advocates have criticized US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr for demanding answers from a medical journal that removed a paper suggesting a link between vaccines and infant death.

The journal Toxicology Reports had removed the paper this spring after editors determined it was flawed and could harm patients and pose a risk to public health. The journal contracted an investigation that identified serious methodological flaws in the study. The study in question was published by Neil Z Miller and suggested a link between vaccination and sudden infant death syndrome.

It was one of three papers highlighted by The Guardian that have been used by Kennedy to justify controversial changes to federal vaccine policy. Public health advocates have pointed out that Kennedy has portrayed himself as pro-free speech, but is now using his position to put pressure on a private publisher's editorial decision. This move has been met with criticism from advocates who say Kennedy is overstepping his authority in writing directly to the journal.

The publishers of the journal, Elsevier, have maintained that the decision to remove the paper was made after a careful review and consultation with relevant experts. Experts have also pointed out that the study used flawed methodology and misunderstandings of the federal government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data. Despite criticisms, the study's author Neil Z Miller has defended his work and suggested that the removal of the paper is an attempt to suppress controversial views.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding vaccine policy and the importance of rigorous scientific methodology





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Robert F Kennedy Jr Vaccine Study Toxicology Reports Infant Death

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